Digital banking on the rise in Canada, but customer satisfaction levels declining: study

Almost half of Canadian retail bank customers are now embracing digital banking channels but at the expense of lower levels of customer satisfaction.
According to the J.D. Power 2018 Canadian Retail Banking Satisfaction Study, 47 per cent of retail bank customers identified themselves as “digital-centric” clients while 32 per cent are “digital-only” customers who opt to do their banking solely online or with a mobile device without visiting a branch.
Digital-centric includes digital-only clients in addition to those customers who have visited a branch at least once in the last three months.
But while the increase in technology-savvy clients is a testament to the banks’ commitment to enhancing digital platforms, the shift is also resulting in customer satisfaction levels dropping. Overall customer satisfaction is lowest among customers in the digital-only segment, with those customers scoring 22 points lower than the broader digital-centric category.
“Digital channels give banks an enormous opportunity to reduce costs, but the risk is that those cost savings come with lower levels of customer engagement,” said Bob Neuhaus, financial services consultant at J.D. Power.
Among the Big Five banks, Royal Bank of Canada has the highest percentage of digital users with 49 per cent plugging in, while Toronto-Dominion Bank stands on the other end of the spectrum with only 36 per cent digital-centric customers.
Online-focused banks Tangerine (owned by Bank of Nova Scotia) and CIBC’s Simplii platform have the largest portion of digital-centric customers with 93 and 84 per cent, respectively.
The study, which was based on responses from nearly 14,000 retail banking clients, measures customers’ satisfaction in six areas: channel activities (such as online and mobile banking); communication and advice; convenience; new account opening; problem resolution; and products and fees.
Tangerine ranked the highest in overall customer satisfaction with a score of 829, while RBC was the highest among the big banks with 788.
A common complaint among survey respondents centres on communication. Banks still rely heavily on phone calls to proactively communicate, while both digital-centric and branch-dependent customers show a clear preference for other forms of communication, says J.D. Power. E-mail is considered the most preferred channel of communication by digital-centric and branch-dependent customers (42 per cent and 33 per cent, respectively), yet only about one in five customers indicate their most recent bank communication was delivered via e-mail.
Not only do the banks have to improve their game in this area, they’ll have to ensure they are keeping up with rapid advancement in the various methods of communication now emerging.
“As banks push further into digital transformation, they need to move in lockstep with their customers beyond the e-mail era and incorporate a full range of digital communication options such as mobile texting, in-app messaging and social media,” said J.D. Power in its key findings.
Overall Customer Satisfaction Index Rating
(Based on a 1,000-point scale)
Big 5 Banks
Royal Bank of Canada 788
TD Canada Trust 787
Bank of Montreal 781
CIBC 766
Scotiabank 762
Mid-sized banks
Tangerine 829
ATB Financial 805
Simplii 801
National Bank of Canada 794
Manulife Bank 774
HSBC Bank Canada 758
Laurentian Bank of Canada 735
Source: J.D. Power
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading…
Read most recent letters to the editor.