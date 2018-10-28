Dividend hikes, cannabis stock meltdown and variable vs. fixed mortgages: What you need to know this week in investing

Looking for investing ideas? Here’s your weekly digest of the Globe’s latest insights and analysis from the pros, stock tips, portfolio strategies plus what investors need to know for the week ahead.

These two TSX stocks just hiked their dividends - and for good reason

Dividend increases are great for a couple of reasons, John Heinzl writes. First, they give you more cash. Second, and less obvious, a dividend increase signals that the company is performing well and is confident that it can sustain the dividend at the new, higher level. Here’s a look at two companies – A&W and Fortis – that just raised their dividends, and will likely continue to do so. (Disclosure: He owns both of these stocks personally and in his model Yield Hog Dividend Growth Portfolio.)

Read more John Heinzl: It’s beginning to look a lot like … a higher TFSA limit

Story continues below advertisement

The $10-billion wipe out: What’s bothering investors as pot stocks suffer worst day of 2018

Investors continued to flee cannabis, making Monday the worst trading day for pot stocks in 2018, David Milstead writes. The Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences ETF fell nearly 12 per cent Monday, the worst one-day drop in its history and only the second time the units have fallen by double digits in a single session. Nearly two dozen major pot stocks plummeted by double-digit percentages by the end of Monday’s trading. Monday’s rout erased nearly $10-billion in market value from the 62 stocks in the Solactive North American Marijuana Index, the basis for the Horizons ETF, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Read more: Many cannabis producers likely to fail, DBRS warns

Related: Canopy Growth and more investing stars and dogs of the week

Read more: This is your only hope for investing profitably in the cannabis sector

Fixed vs. variable: Why this past week’s BoC rate hike shouldn’t change your mortgage strategy

You don’t throw out a good strategy because of five rate hikes in 15 months, Robert McLister writes. Variable rates have exceeded five-year fixed rates in the past, but over any historical five-year period they’ve won out “about 88 per cent of the time,” says Moshe Milevsky, author of Canada’s most cited mortgage research. That said, variables won’t always win. At some point, long-term fixed rates will outperform, and that someday may have already happened. Here’s the key to maximizing success in a variable. You must be well qualified, and you must shop rates aggressively.

TSX at 17,600 by year end? Believe it, says BMO’s chief investment strategist

It has been a volatile year for Canadian equity investors, Jennifer Dowty writes, with the S&P/TSX Composite Index plunging in February, bouncing back to a record high in July and subsequently retreating more than 1,300 points in October. Brian Belski, the chief investment strategist at BMO Nesbitt Burns, expects more volatility in the weeks ahead. But the next major move, he thinks, will be higher, driven in part by strong corporate earnings. He recently discussed his bullish outlook with The Globe and Mail.

Read more: Spooked by falling markets? Step back and take the long view

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

If you’re looking for beaten-up stocks, this is a sector to watch

Beaten-up forestry stocks led us into this bout of market mayhem, David Berman writes. Will they lead us out? West Fraser Timber epitomizes the forestry sector’s dismal state. The stock price tumbled 28 per cent since mid-August amid falling lumber prices and concerns that higher borrowing costs are depressing homebuilding activity. There are many factors weighing on the broader stock market right now. But the factors driving the forestry sector – from trade tariffs to declining Chinese economic growth to some disappointing corporate financial results – could be key to the overall volatility. Investors who aren’t put off by volatility should keep an eye on the sector. While the market is nervous about the effect of rising interest rates, there’s little indication we are on the verge of a nasty economic downturn, given robust corporate profits and low unemployment levels.

Read more David Berman: The week investors lost faith in Wall Street’s ability to keep the bull market charging ahead

What investors need to know for the week ahead

Another busy week of earnings ahead, with these companies releasing results: Apple, BCE, Canadian Natural Resources, Cigna, Domtar, DowDuPont, Encana, Farifax, Gilden Activewear, MetLife, Norbord, Pembina, Pengrowth, SCN-Lavalin, Saputo, Starbucks, Aetna, Coca-Cola, Ecolab, Facebook, Mastercard, Stelco, T-Mobile, WestJet, Cenovus Energy, Cogeco, General Motors, GlaxoSmithKline, Great-West Lifeco, Kellogg, Riocan REIT, Suncor, TransAlta, Alibaba, Brookfield Infrastructure, Cameco, Enbridge, Imperial Oil and Fortis. Economic data on tap include: Canadian GDP for August (Wednesday), Canadian and U.S. auto sales for October (Thursday) and Canadian employment numbers for October, Canadian trade balance figures for September and U.S. factory orders for September (Friday).

Looking for more investing ideas and opinions?

Gordon Pape: My model RRSP portfolio’s performance shows why investors need to be vigilant

How snowbirds can avoid being plucked when they buy U.S. dollars

How this former economics professor is using REITs and dividend stocks to beat the market

Story continues below advertisement

ETF picks to counter a Canadian bias in your portfolio

The sad reality of seniors discounts

The week’s most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

How market bears are returning to take over world markets

Investors outlook 2019: What to watch out for in the year of fear

Three things that could lead to the world’s next financial crisis

Cheer up dividend investors, this CIBC strategist is predicting an interest rate reversal next year

If you own a corporation, consider these tax moves