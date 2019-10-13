ETF-beating mutual funds, investment-killing costs and taking profits in a soaring stock: What you need to know in investing this week

Looking for investing ideas? Here’s your weekly digest of the Globe’s latest insights and analysis from the pros, stock tips, portfolio strategies plus what investors need to know for the week ahead.
• Defensive stocks are getting pricey. Four ideas where investors can now search for shelter and not overpay
These mutual funds will be ETF-beaters for some investors, and they’re now easier to buy
The polite spin on the exchange-traded funds offered by Toronto-Dominion Bank is that they have had an underwhelming impact on the marketplace so far, Rob Carrick writes. The cold, hard truth is that TD Asset Management’s family of ETFs ranked 20th out of 35 firms as of the end of September with $240-million in assets, which is puny for a bank with TD’s big profile. This would be more of an issue if TD didn’t have something better than ETFs for a lot of investors.
The TD e-series of index mutual funds are not as cheap as the lowest-cost ETFs, but you can buy and sell them without brokerage commissions that can run as high as almost $10 a transaction. When you factor this into the total cost of ownership, these e-series funds can be cheaper to own for smaller accounts.
More from Rob Carrick: Feel like a slave to your debts and your job? A personal finance movement based on early retirement is here to help
Defensive stocks are getting pricey. Four ideas where investors can now search for shelter and not overpay
As the global economy slows, investors are scurrying to find stocks that can thrive in tougher times, Ian McGugan writes. The problem they face is that many defensive stocks have now soared to levels that undercut their appeal as havens. So where can investors now go in search of shelter? One notion is to look for exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that hold an assortment of stocks picked for their relatively low levels of volatility. Bank of Montreal, Vanguard Canada, CI First Asset and iShares (the ETF arm of BlackRock Inc.) are among the companies offering minimum-volatility ETFs. You can check out more ideas here.
Read more Ian McGugan: The inkblot test: In this unpredictable economy, any interpretation is possible
Five costs that are killing your investment returns, and what to do about them
A fee war is driving online brokerage commissions to zero in the United States, a spectacle that is going to divert investor attention from more pressing matters, Rob Carrick writes. In Canada, by all means, check out brokers with low commissions. This group includes CIBC Investor’s Edge, HSBC InvestDirect, Interactive Brokers, Questrade and Virtual Brokers, all with markedly lower costs than the big bank-owned firms that dominate the sector.
But don’t focus your search for low costs on commissions alone. There are five other costs that do more damage to the portfolios of do-it-yourself investors, including foreign-exchange and low activity fees.
More from Rob Carrick: Five over-rated personal finance tips
Why Gordon Pape is taking profits in CGI Group
A wise friend and mentor once told me: “No one ever went broke taking a profit,” Gordon Pape writes. That’s reason enough to sell a portion of a stock that has more than tripled in value since I first recommended it in 2012 at $24.42 a share. The company is CGI Group, one of the largest independent information-technology and business process services firms in the world. But there’s more to the story than that.
The stock has been performing well. It reached an all-time high of $106.63 in September. It has since pulled back a little, but is still ahead by 320 per cent from my original recommended price. But there was one dark cloud in the numbers. Order backlog at the end of the quarter was $22.4-billion, only a shade higher than at the same time a year ago. That appears to indicate a slowdown in bookings.
Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up here.
REITs have had a stellar year so far, but can the good times continue?
Real Estate Investment Trusts have been on a tear this year, but further gains may require a continued rally in government bonds. That could be a bet worth making, David Berman writes. The relationship between bonds and REITs is remarkably close.
Investors generally hold REITs because the yields tend to be considerably larger than yields on safe government bonds, but the spread between the two yields can cause volatility. Just as rising bond yields in the fourth quarter of 2018 made REITs look less attractive, causing a REIT selloff, falling bond yields in 2019 have spurred a 25-per-cent rally by REITs.
A recent report from Colliers International, the global commercial real estate services organization, pointed out that any selloff in REITs in the near term should make a good long-term buying opportunity.
What investors need to know for the week ahead
In the week ahead, markets will be closed in Canada Monday for the Thanksgiving holiday and U.S. bond markets will be closed for Columbus Day. Companies releasing results in the week ahead include Aphria, Charles Schwab, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Johnson & Johnson, United Airlines, Kinder Morgan, Netflix, A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund, eBay, Coca-Cola and Philip Morris.
Economic data on tap include: Canadian existing home sales and MLS home price index for September as well as new motor vehicle sales for August (Tuesday); Canadian inflation figures and U.S. retail sales for September (Wednesday); Canadian manufacturing sales and new orders for August, as well as U.S. housing starts and building permits for September (Thursday).
Read more: Bruised U.S. banks expected to report third-quarter earnings decline
Looking for more money ideas and opinions?
A soaring dividend stock with an expected gain of 27%
Wall Street eyeing Canadian oil sands amid U.S. shale disillusionment
Ten stocks worth checking out in beaten-down energy sector
Why the silence over tax discrimination faced by solo seniors?
Ten utilities with the power to generate dividend growth
This small-cap has soared over 30% in 2019 with a further double-digit gain projected
Four cannabis stocks for the longer-term investor as the market hype cools
With baby boomers aging, the cost of long-term care is set to triple in the next 30 years. What’s our plan for dealing with this?
More on donating stocks, BIP’s unit split and other Investor Clinic topics