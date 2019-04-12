 Skip to main content

Rob Carrick's ETF Buyer's Guide 2019: The complete series

ETFs

date 2019-04-12

The popularity of exchange-traded funds continues to accelerate in Canada at a record-breaking rate. Last year alone, more than $26-billion flowed into ETFs, with 11 new providers in the Canadian market alone. The options for constructing a low-cost, effective portfolio using ETFs have never been greater, and fees are continuing to come down.

To help investors navigate the crowded field, Rob Carrick has dissected the world of ETFs with the 2019 Buyer’s Guide series. These six installments include only established funds, which means a five-year track record at least. Access is exclusive to Globe subscribers.

To invest in ETFs, you need a brokerage account. For help on that, consult this ranking from Rob of online brokers.

Best Canadian equity funds Last year’s big decline in the Canadian stock market offers a lesson for ETF investors on the importance of digging deep into a fund before buying.
Best bond funds It’s rare that we get a chance to see an investment product stress-tested like bond ETFs were in the past year or so.
Best U.S. equity funds The U.S. stock market had a bad year in 2018. Or did it?
Best international equity funds Global funds are where we find the ETF industry going to extremes to be all things to all investors.
Best Canadian dividend funds Nothing makes a case for dividend ETFs like low interest rates.
Best U.S. and global dividend funds The Canadian stock market’s problem with diversification is a particular challenge for dividend investors.
