Rob Carrick’s ETF Buyer’s Guide 2019: The complete series

The popularity of exchange-traded funds continues to accelerate in Canada at a record-breaking rate. Last year alone, more than $26-billion flowed into ETFs, with 11 new providers in the Canadian market alone. The options for constructing a low-cost, effective portfolio using ETFs have never been greater, and fees are continuing to come down.

To help investors navigate the crowded field, Rob Carrick has dissected the world of ETFs with the 2019 Buyer’s Guide series. These six installments include only established funds, which means a five-year track record at least. Access is exclusive to Globe subscribers.

To invest in ETFs, you need a brokerage account. For help on that, consult this ranking from Rob of online brokers.