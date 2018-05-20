ETFs, Enbridge, gambling stocks: What you need to know this week in investing

Looking for investing ideas? Here’s your weekly digest of the Globe’s latest insights and analysis from the pros, stock tips, portfolio strategies plus what investors need to know for the week ahead.

How Canada’s big banks are plotting to dominate the ETF world

Canada’s big banks are muscling into exchange-traded fund offerings and forcing a transformation of an industry dominated by independents, even while putting at risk the high profits and huge asset bases of their traditional mutual-fund businesses. With a fourth Canadian bank recently announcing plans to offer ETFs, and several new product offerings coming to market from others, a shakeup is materializing in the wealth-management industry that has parallels to the banks’ successful move to dominate the mutual-fund industry in the late 1990s.

ETF frenzy: Canadian institutional investors have highest allocation of funds globally



Aurora Cannabis to buy MedReleaf for $3.2-billion as sector consolidation looms

Two of Canada’s largest legal growers of medical marijuana are tying the knot, striking a landmark transaction with a record price tag, Christina Pellegrini writes. Aurora Cannabis Inc. said on Monday that it agreed to acquire rival MedReleaf Corp. in an all-stock deal valued at about $3.2-billion. Aurora says adding MedReleaf will make it the country’s largest legal marijuana grower by several metrics, including sales, dethroning titan Canopy Growth Corp. – for now, at least. The tie-up comes nearly two weeks after The Globe and Mail first reported that Aurora and MedReleaf were in talks, and that MedReleaf was searching for an alternative offer.

Open this photo in gallery Employees of MedReleaf are photographed trimming cannabis plants in one of the company's facilities in Markham, On., on Friday, February 2, 2018. (Christopher Katsarov for The Globe and Mail) Christopher Katsarov

What investors need to know for the week ahead

The week ahead will see the release of Canadian wholesale trade numbers; companies posting their earnings include Hewlett Packard, Kohl’s, CIBC, RBC, TD and Best Buy.

Why Enbridge shares have bottomed out

You have to give credit to Enbridge’s management team, Gordon Pape writes. They’re doing all they can to right this listing ship. It appears they are making some progress. The share price has bounced back from its five-year low of $37.36 in late April. Enbridge still has some problems to overcome, but, based on the latest news, the April 25 low may have been the bottom of this cycle.

Gambling stocks hit jackpot, but investors should hedge their bets

Gambling stocks hit the jackpot after the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday cleared the way for states to legalize sports betting on individual games, a move that could open up an opportunity worth US$50-billion or more. Stars Group, the Toronto-based online-gambling company formerly known as Amaya, was one of the bigger winners, jumping 9.4 per cent after the decision was announced. Today’s eager stock buyers may be getting ahead of themselves, though, Ian McGugan writes.

Bond yields are ruining the year for safety-first, dividend-hungry investors

Any risk-averse investor who has hunkered down with stable, dividend-spinning stocks must be wondering what upside-down world they’re living in, David Berman writes. Safe investments are being clobbered – again − as bond yields rise to multiyear highs.

Two stocks a $8.5-billion TD fund manager is buying - and one he’s given up on

David Sykes likes dividend stocks, but it’s not the yield he’s watching. Instead, the managing director and head of fundamental equities at TD Asset Management prefers to focus on a company’s dividend growth and how sustainable it is.

