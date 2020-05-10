 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Journalism Matters
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Globe Investor

Register
AdChoices
Globe Investor

Five outperform picks, bank-stock buying strategy and a dividend play to sell: What you need to know in investing this week

S.R. Slobodian
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Looking for investing ideas? Here’s your weekly digest of the Globe’s latest insights and analysis from the pros, stock tips, portfolio strategies plus what investors need to know for the week ahead.

• Gordon Pape: Five more cornerstone stocks that are likely to perform well through the market turmoil

• A proven strategy for buying Canadian bank stocks

• Pandemic upheaval brings changes to Yield Hog dividend portfolio

• The no-fear, no-hype take on how much you’ll make in stocks and bonds over the long term

• How to correctly calculate dividend payout ratios (and more reader questions answered)

• What investors need to know for the week ahead

• Looking for more investing ideas and opinions?

Gordon Pape: Five more cornerstone stocks that are likely to perform well through the market turmoil

Despite an April rally in stocks, indexes around the world still are substantially down from their February highs, Gordon Pape writes. But some stocks are faring quite well in this unsettled market. Last week, I introduced the concept of cornerstone stocks – key companies that should perform well even in a pandemic and emerge stronger on the other side. The first five were Walmart, Costco, BCE, AT&T and Franco-Nevada. This week, I’m adding five more: Pfizer, Amazon, Microsoft, J.B. Hunt Transport and Fortis. Here’s why.

From Gordon Pape’s mailbag: Seeking RRIF relief, sitting on cash and other investment advice

Story continues below advertisement

(Return to top)

A proven strategy for buying Canadian bank stocks

BMO Capital Markets’ chief investment strategist Brian Belski sees a lucrative buying opportunity ahead for Canadian bank stocks, Scott Barlow writes. Market history makes his case compelling.

Loan losses for the banks are set to rise because of business shutdowns and low oil prices. Mr. Belski’s research shows that peaks in banks’ loan-loss provisioning – funds set aside to offset expected defaults and writedowns – have historically signalled periods of strong outperformance for the sector.

Importantly, the strategist points out that banks tend to “front load” loss provisions – which implies that their peak could occur as early as the current quarter. This chart compares the performance of domestic bank stocks and the extent of loan-loss provisions back to 1995.

domestic bank stocks vs.

loan-loss provisions

S&P/TSX

Bank Index

Total loan-loss provisions:

Big Five Banks ($ billions)

4,000

$3.5

3,500

3.0

3,000

2.5

2,500

2.0

2,000

1.5

1,500

1.0

1,000

0.5

500

0

0.0

1995

2000

2005

2010

2015

2019

JOHN SOPINSKI/THE GLOBE AND MAIL

SOURCE: SCOTT BARLOW; BLOOMBERG

domestic bank stocks vs. loan-loss provisions

S&P/TSX Bank Index

Total loan-loss provisions:

Big Five Banks ($ billions)

4,000

$3.5

3,500

3.0

3,000

2.5

2,500

2.0

2,000

1.5

1,500

1.0

1,000

0.5

500

0

0.0

1995

2000

2005

2010

2015

2019

JOHN SOPINSKI/THE GLOBE AND MAIL

SOURCE: SCOTT BARLOW; BLOOMBERG

domestic bank stocks vs. loan-loss provisions

S&P/TSX Bank Index

Total loan-loss provisions:

Big Five Banks ($ billions)

4,000

$3.5

3,500

3.0

3,000

2.5

2,500

2.0

2,000

1.5

1,500

1.0

1,000

0.5

500

0

0.0

1995

2000

2005

2010

2015

2019

JOHN SOPINSKI/THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: SCOTT BARLOW; BLOOMBERG

Related: TD earmarks $1.1-billion for bad loans in U.S. retail banking

More from Scott Barlow: RBC’s top Canadian stock picks for every investing style

(Return to top)

Pandemic upheaval brings changes to Yield Hog dividend portfolio

I love A&W’s burgers and I believe it’s one of the best-managed fast-food chains in Canada, John Heinzl writes. But with no clear timeline as to when its restaurants will reopen or when distributions will resume – or at what level – the units no longer qualify for inclusion in my model Yield Hog Dividend Growth Portfolio. So, reluctantly, I’ve decided to sell. Read more here about the portfolio’s performance, and why he’s using the proceeds to boost his stake in two utilities: Fortis and Emera.

More from John Heinzl: Shopify, Beyond Meat and more investing stars and dogs for the week

Story continues below advertisement

(Return to top)

The no-fear, no-hype take on how much you’ll make in stocks and bonds over the long term

Stocks fell off a cliff as the pandemic took hold, then rallied furiously amid worse and worse economic news, Rob Carrick writes. Can you really trust them to get you where you need to go, financially?

For an answer, consider the latest Projection Assumption Guidelines for financial planners to use in their work. Canadian stocks are expected to average 6.1 per cent annually over the long term before fees; foreign developed markets (including the United States) are expected to average 6.4 per cent; and emerging markets are expected to average 7.1 per cent.

These forecasts were developed back in December and January, before the pandemic took hold globally. are meant to reflect the experience of investing over 10-plus years. So, don’t expect 6.1 per cent from Canadian stocks in 2020. You get that number if you average out the good and bad years over the next decade or more.

Rob Carrick’s Pandemic Personal Finance Update No. 7: Retirement postponed, plus the coming second wave of money stress

(Return to top)

How to correctly calculate dividend payout ratios (and more reader questions answered)

A reader asks John Heinzl why he owns Capital Power, which has an attractive yield of more than 7 per cent, but a “clearly unstainable” dividend payout ratio of 258 per cent. He responds: I own Capital Power (personally and in my model Yield Hog Dividend Growth Portfolio) because the dividend is actually very sustainable. You just have to measure the payout ratio the correct way.

The bloated payout figure you provided is based on Capital Power’s earnings. I can only assume you got the figure from a financial website that generates payout ratio figures automatically. Problem is, a power producer’s earnings can be depressed by accounting charges such as accelerated depreciation that don’t affect the actual cash flow of the business. That can make the payout ratio (dividends per share divided by earnings per share) look unsustainably high. That’s why, depending on the sector, companies and analysts often prefer to measure the dividend payout ratio based on cash flow instead of earnings. Read more here, plus answers to other reader questions.

Story continues below advertisement

Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up here.

(Return to top)

What investors need to know for the week ahead

There’s another full roster of companies posting their latest financial results in the week ahead, including Power, Emera, TMX, TransAlta, Jamieson Wellness, Aurora Cannabis, Canadian Tire, Intertape, Alibaba, GFL Environment, Marriott, Premium Brands, Tilray, CannTrust Holdings, Aimia, Clearwater Seafoods, Park Lawn, AirBoss of America, Boyd Group Services and Boston Pizza.

Economic data on tap include: U.S. inflation figures for April (Tuesday); U.S. producer price index for April (Wednesday); Canadian manufacturing sales and new orders for March and new vehicle sales for February (Thursday); Canadian existing home sales and MLS Home Price Index, plus U.S. retail sales for April (Friday).

(Return to top)

Looking for more investing ideas and opinions?

Citi’s top global stock picks include two Canadian banks

Warren Buffett is optimistic? Pessimistic? No, realistic

The week’s most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

Story continues below advertisement

A soaring Canadian dividend stock that’s helping in the fight against COVID-19

Here’s why there is reason for optimism as the TSX emerges from a bear market

Scotia strategist says stocks have rallied ‘too high, too fast’

(Return to top)

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies