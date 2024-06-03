GameStop soars 90% after super bull Roaring Kitty’s Reddit post shows US$116-million bet

Open this photo in gallery: In this image from video provided by the House Financial Services Committee, Keith Gill, a GameStop investor, also known in social media forums as Roaring Kitty, testifies during a virtual hearing on GameStop in Washington, Feb. 18, 2021.The Associated Press

Shares in Gamestop (GME-N) surged by over 90% in premarket trading on Monday, after a weekend Reddit post from stocks influencer Keith Gill, known as “Roaring Kitty,” showed a $116 million bet on the gaming retailer.

GameStop was the second-most actively traded stock, with 4.4 million shares changing hands by 4:30 a.m. ET.

It was the first post from Gill’s Reddit account, which was central in fueling a meme stock trading frenzy about three years ago by sharing screenshots of his bullish GameStop trades.

The screenshot posted on Sunday also showed $20 call options for GameStop expiring on June 21. The stock closed at $23 on Friday, up about 33% since Gill began sharing cryptic posts and memes on X.com in May, sparking speculation over whether he would resume sharing his trades online after a three-year hiatus.

Gill did not respond to a request for comment on Reddit or email.

Reddit (RDDT-N) shares jumped 7.5%, while retail trader-focused brokerage Robinhood (HOOD-Q) gained 3.5%.

Among other meme stocks, AMC (AMC-N) added 30%, Tupperware (TUP-N) gained 12%, U.S.-listed shares of BlackBerry (BB-N, BB-T) rose 7.8%.

