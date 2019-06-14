Which meatless burger truly has the sizzle to satisfy? Our taste-testing challenge crowns a winner

Open this photo in gallery The verdict is in and this is the winner. Fred Lum

So which meatless burger truly has the sizzle to satisfy?

We assembled a panel of four Globe and Mail journalists for a blind taste test of four of the leading patties: David Berman and David Milstead (both decidedly big meat eaters) and Sonali Verma and Rachelle Younglai (both non-meat eaters). The results, of course, are highly unscientific. Yet, one product emerged as a clear favourite.

1: Lightlife Burger (Maple Leaf Foods)

Berman: The crusty exterior resembles the charred effect you can get from seared meat. It’s a yummy patty, but I can tell this isn’t meat. Maybe that’s a good thing for vegetarians.

Verma: Nice umami. Its light texture is appealing, and I like the thick, rounded patty. It’s surprisingly good – I didn’t expect this.

Milstead: This has no discernible meat taste. It’s like a corn patty but not as good.

Younglai: It has a nice crunch on the outside and an interesting vegetarian flavour.

2: Beyond Burger (Beyond Meat)

Berman: With a smoky flavour and a texture that even mimics the fatty bits in a real hamburger patty, this one could fool me into thinking I am tasting meat. In a good way, too. But do vegetarians want that?

Verma: It smells a bit mustardy – but in a good way. Wow, what texture – chewy, juicy; I like the fattiness and springiness as I eat it. Nice mouthfeel. It’s delicious, has great flavour and good visual appeal as well.

Milstead: This has more meat flavour and texture but also an off-putting chemical taste.

Younglai: As a vegetarian, this is what I think meat tastes like. I did not like the texture or the flavour.

3: Beefless Undeniable Burger (President’s Choice)

Berman: This patty neither resembles meat nor offers a pleasant alternative. The texture is a bit rubbery and actually the taste is rubbery as well.

Verma: Notes of cardboard, sawdust, cotton wool. No real flavour here or texture. Looks pretty awful as well – yellow, flat. Oh god, please don’t tell me that this is what most people think of when they think of vegetarian food.

Milstead: This looks like a cookie but is genuinely awful. It has a texture unlike – and worse than – any “food” I’ve ever eaten.

Younglai: This is pretty vile. Why is it so hard?

4: Yves Good Veggie Burger

Berman: The texture is meat-like, but the patty tastes bland. What flavour I do get seems a bit sweet – almost like honey.

Verma: This isn’t the worst, but it has a slightly odd flavour. The aftertaste reminds me of the vitamin B capsules I once had as a child. This is the type of patty that dries out quickly if not served immediately.

Milstead: It looks like meat until you put it in your mouth; then it tastes like nothing discernible. I apologize for saying anything bad about No. 1 after the last two. After this, I am rededicating myself to beef and no substitutes.

Younglai: For me, this is almost like comfort food.

THE VERDICT:

Beyond Meat’s sky-high stock market valuation may not be beyond reason after all – the Beyond Burger emerged as our clear favourite. But if our taste samplers are any indicator, Maple Leaf Foods’ Lightlife burger is a strong contender.