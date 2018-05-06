Globe Investor: What you need to know this week to manage your money

Looking for ideas on how to invest your money? We’ve got you covered. Here is the Globe’s weekly look at the latest insights and analysis from the pros, stock tips, portfolio strategies plus what investors need to know for the week ahead.





Spotlight on: Hydro One, energy stocks and power sector bargains

Hydro One: Buy, sell or hold?

Trust politicians to screw up a good business, Gordon Pape writes. That’s what’s been happening to Hydro One ever since the Ontario-owned Crown corporation went public in November, 2015, with an initial offering priced at $20.50. The shares hit a high of close to $27 in the summer of 2016 but have been trending down ever since. Higher interest rates have played a role in that, but politics is the primary culprit. So buy, sell or hold the stock? This is what he would do.

There’s still time to cash in on the surge in energy stocks

As the price of crude oil tiptoes toward four-year highs, investors are throwing caution aside and buying energy stocks, David Berman writes. The good news: The rally looks like it has further to go. In April, Canadian energy stocks in the S&P/TSX Composite Index rose 7 per cent. That’s by far the best one-month performance among the 11 industry groups in the benchmark index, which rose just 2 per cent over the same period.

Three bargain stocks in the power and utility space

If you believe in Warren Buffett’s advice to be greedy when others are fearful, you might consider putting a few beaten-down utilities and power producers on your shopping list, John Heinzl writes.



What investors need to know for the week ahead

Calendar: NAFTA talks resume in Washington; companies reporting earnings include Sun Life Financial, WestJet, Cara, Brookfield Asset Management Magna; economic data releases include Canadian employment for April.

Cannabis stocks: MedReleaf in play

Open this photo in gallery Neil Closner, MedReleaf chief executive officer, at the growing facility in Markham, Ont. The Globe and Mail

Early in the week, Jennifer Dowty got two top marijuana stock picks from Echelon Wealth Partners analyst Russell Stanley – one of which is MedReleaf. Sources later told Christina Pellegrini that the company was in talks with some of its rivals that could lead to the creation of the country’s most valuable cannabis grower. A day later, MedReleaf confirmed that it has held talks with Aurora Cannabis and other rivals, halting trade of the two stocks for a few hours on Thursday.

Portfolio strategy: Money managers, robo-advisers and ETFs



Why robo-advisers are starting to lose clients back to humans



Score one for the humans in the battle between robo- and traditional advisers. Robo-advisers are still a financial industry newcomer, but they’ve been around long enough to start losing clients who were unhappy with their experience, Rob Carrick writes.

How to distinguish good from bad money managers



Securities regulators have recently sanctioned a few mutual fund companies for spending excessively on promotional events and gifts to financial advisers who sell their funds. This is harmful to investors since it really treats the adviser – not the investor – as the most important client. While it’s impossible to know what happens behind closed doors, there are ways to sense whether a firm is more sales-oriented than it is investor-oriented.

How to undercut robo-advisers with a supercheap ETF portfolio

Using a robo-adviser is a smart thing to do if you want help build and maintain a soundly constructed portfolio of low-fee ETFs, Rob Carrick writes. But you can run your own ETF portfolio at half the cost or less. Here’s how.

Story continues below advertisement

Stocks in the news: Apple, Tesla

Apple hits record high after Buffett’s Berkshire increases stake

Open this photo in gallery Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Inc, tours the exhibit hall at the company's annual meeting on Saturday. RICK WILKING/Reuters

Apple Inc.’s stock hit an all-time high on Friday after Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. disclosed it bought an additional 75 million shares of the iPhone maker in the first three months of the year. Friday’s rise was the stock’s second significant gain this week after the company surprised Wall Street on Tuesday with resilient iPhone sales and quarterly results that topped expectations.



Tesla faces angry Wall Street as CEO Elon Musk snubs analysts on call

Open this photo in gallery Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder Elon Musk pauses at a press conference on February 6, 2018. JOE SKIPPER/Reuters

Tesla Inc. chief Elon Musk’s title="" class="">refusal to answer “boring” Wall Street questions about finances sent the electric vehicle maker’s shares down as much as 7 per cent on Thursday, jarring investors and raising concerns about its ability to raise money in the future. Short-sellers who had targeted Tesla logged a $700-million paper profit that day. The stock recouped some of its losses Friday, and Musk tweeted: “It was foolish of me to ignore them.” But Wall Street is increasingly questioning whether Musk can turn Tesla profitable as it burns through piles of cash and racks up debt.



