High-yield stocks, growth portfolio shakeup and Algonquin’s rich payout ratio: What you need to know in investing this week

Gordon Pape: My Growth Portfolio has gained over 27% a year, but it’s time to make some high-risk, high-reward changes
That’s far better than we ever imagined when the portfolio was created in 2012, Gordon Pape writes. But always remember, this is a high-risk approach to investing. It is 100-per-cent exposed to the stock market, with a focus on momentum plays.
After a huge gain last summer/fall, the portfolio returned to a more normal performance, adding 8.1 per cent in the latest review period. We had disappointing results from Waste Connections, Pfizer, and Alimentation Couche-Tard, but those were more than offset by huge contributions from Shopify and WSP Global. Here are the stocks that make up the current portfolio, with an update on how they have performed since our last review in late August, and what we’re buying and selling.
Where things stand in Canadian dividend land - and why high yielders may now be your best bet
The coronavirus crash hit dividend stocks hard last year and many of them have yet to fully recover, Norman Rothery writes. It’s been an uncomfortable period for dividend investors. To get a measure of where things stand in dividend land I turn to a database of Dartmouth College professor Kenneth French, which tracks four Canadian portfolios.
The long-term results dramatically favour the high-yield portfolio, which climbed by an average of 13.5 per cent from the start of 1977 through to the end of 2020. The market portfolio gained an average of 10.1 per cent annually over the same period while the low-yield portfolio fared nearly as well with a 9.8-per-cent annual gain. (All of the performance figures include reinvested dividends.) Read more here.
Don’t be put off by Algonquin’s high payout ratio
A reader writes to John Heinzl: I am trying to determine the dividend payout ratio for Algonquin Power & Utilities but different sources give different numbers. Can you help?
He responds: Based on analysts’ notes I have read, Algonquin’s estimated payout ratio for 2020 is about 94 per cent. This is calculated as the dividend per share divided by estimated earnings per share adjusted for one-time items.
While that may seem high, it’s not a cause for concern in Algonquin’s case. The company’s utility and renewable power businesses deliver secure cash flows, and Algonquin’s US$9.4-billion investment program over the next five years is expected to drive annual growth of 8 to 10 per cent in adjusted earnings. At its investor day in December, Algonquin signalled that it plans to increase the dividend by 10 per cent this year. Read more here, including answers to other reader questions.
More from John Heinzl: Tesla, GameStop and more investing stars and dogs for the week
Warren Buffett urges investors to bet on ‘breathtaking’ American economy – and acknowledges a rare misstep
Billionaire Warren Buffett encouraged investors to maintain their faith in America’s economy and the businesses his Berkshire Hathaway conglomerate owns in a reassuring letter to his shareholders Saturday. He barely addressed the coronavirus that ravaged many businesses last year, instead focusing on the long-term prospects for the railroad, utility and insurance entities and stocks that Berkshire Hathaway owns.
But one of Berkshire’s hardest-hit businesses last year was aviation parts manufacturer Precision Castparts, which lost a significant amount of business because airlines struggled due to the pandemic. Buffett, who took a nearly US$10-billion writedown on the value of Precision Castparts last year, said he made a mistake when he agreed to pay US$32.3-billion for that business. “No one misled me in any way – I was simply too optimistic about PCC’s normalized profit potential,” he said. Read more here.
Rob Carrick’s 2021 ETF Buyer’s Guide: Best Canadian bond funds
In early 2021, with yields in the bond market moving higher, the price of bonds and bond ETFs slipped a bit, Rob Carrick writes. Losses in bond ETFs? Aren’t they supposed to be the conservative part of a portfolio?
This second instalment of the 2021 Globe and Mail ETF Buyer’s Guide will help you navigate whatever comes for bonds by helping you understand the risks posed by higher rates. Bond exchange-traded funds come in many versions, each offering a different balance of risk and return.
More from Rob Carrick: Bonds are getting hit hard – don’t be smug if you hold dividend stocks instead
What investors need to know for the week ahead
Major companies releasing their latest financial results in the week ahead include George Weston, Target, Zoom Communications, Algonquin Power & Utilities, Maple Leaf Foods, Sleep Country Canada, AutoCanada, Granite REIT, TransAlta and TransAlta Renewables, Husky Energy and Canadian Natural Resources.
Economic data on tap include: U.S. construction spending for January (Monday); Canada’s Real GDP for December and the fourth quarter as well as Canadian and U.S. auto sales for February (Tuesday); Canadian building permits for January (Wednesday); U.S. factory orders for January (Thursday); U.S. employment figures for February plus Canadian merchandise trade balance and U.S. goods and services trade balance for January (Friday).
