Open this photo in gallery: Ian Crysler cycling in a park near his home in Toronto.Christopher Katsarov/The Globe and Mail

Content from The Globe’s weekly Retirement newsletter. Sign up here

“I retired in 2020 at age 63 after a successful 40-year career as a freelance commercial photographer,” says Ian Crysler, 66, of Toronto, in the latest Tales from the Golden Age. “I worked for various corporations including many in the education and government sectors. For example, I was the photographer for Ontario Lieutenant Governor Elizabeth Dowdeswell from 2016 to 2022.”

In early 2020, Crysler suffered a detached retina. It was the perfect timing, he says, “if there’s such a thing with an eye injury.” The pandemic lockdowns started soon after, and the photography industry was affected worldwide. “My retinal detachment was so severe that it took over a year for me to be able to see almost normally. Still, my eyesight wasn’t the same. So, at age 65, I accepted that I was indeed retired.”

Crysler could have tried to continue working, but the reality, he says, was that he had started to lose his passion even before his eye injury. Budgets were shrinking, work was being taken in-house, and his clients were also aging and retiring. His retinal detachment, he adds, was the final straw.

Retirement wasn’t a huge adjustment for Crysler. As a freelancer, he was used to going several days without an assignment. “So, I’d meet friends, go out for lunch, go to a gallery, go cycling or to the gym, or help my wife – a children’s author and illustrator – with her business,” he says. “I still do all these things in retirement without the worries and stress of running my own business. I also spend more time with my daughters – one is in Toronto and one in Vancouver – and with my twin sister, who is also retired and lives in Toronto.”

Read the full article here.

Are you a Canadian retiree interested in discussing what life is like now that you’ve stopped working? The Globe is looking for people to participate in its Tales from the Golden Age feature, which examines the personal and financial realities of retirement. If you’re interested in being interviewed for this feature and agree to use your full name and have a photo taken, please e-mail us at: goldenageglobe@gmail.com Please include a few details about how you saved and invested for retirement and what your life is like now.

Can Mario and Jasmine afford to retire early with their government pensions?

Mario is age 46 and earns $129,000 a year. His wife Jasmine is 44 and earns $92,000 a year. They have two children, ages 10 and 13, and a mortgage-free home in Ottawa valued at $950,000.

What distinguishes them from many other Canadians is that they work for the federal government and have defined benefit pension plans. This gives them more choices than most. They would like to leave the working world as soon as possible, mainly because they can.

“Our goal is early yet comfortable retirement by taking a hit on our defined benefit pensions and relying more on our investments,” Mario writes in an e-mail.

When they retire, Jasmine hopes to pursue her crafting and get part-time work related to that hobby. Mario hopes to pursue his passion for cooking and do volunteer work.

“Together we hope to travel and enjoy calm and peaceful time together,” Mario writes.

By retiring from work early, Mario will give up about 5 per cent of his pension entitlement. Jasmine will get her full pension.

They ask about the right balance between their tax-free savings accounts and registered retirement savings plans. Their goal is to retire when Jasmine will be 55, with a joint spending target of $100,000 a year after tax.

In this Financial Facelift, Ian Calvert, a certified financial planner and principal at HighView Financial Group in Oakville, Ont., looks at Mario and Jasmine’s situation.

Want a free financial facelift? E-mail finfacelift@gmail.com.

Flight delayed or cancelled? It pays to know your rights under EU and U.S. rules

Imagine you’re booking a trip to Europe and weighing two options: flying with a Canadian carrier or with a European one. Which one do you choose?

“My guess,” writes personal finance reporter Erica Alini, “is few people take into consideration where the airline is based when choosing flights. But that could make a difference if you experience travel disruptions.”

The reason why an airline’s nationality matters if you’re flying to Europe, she adds, is that the European Union has stronger air passenger protection rules than Canada.

Read the full article here.

In case you missed it

Retirement without home ownership is possible. Financial advisers explain how to get started

With a standard salary and diligent saving, Jean-Marie Brideau has done what many Canadians feel is impossible: He’s able to retire without ever having owned a home, writes staff reporter Salmaan Farooqui.

The 76-year-old Moncton resident has hundreds of thousands in savings and feels secure in his community’s stable rental market, notes Farooqui. Brideau still works, but that’s only because he wants to. He’ll also collect a pension when he retires, but he’s saved enough that he could plausibly be fine without it.

If you’re looking for a secret, there isn’t one, says Farooqui. Mr. Brideau simply was a disciplined saver and consistently saved roughly 20 per cent of his income since he was 21. First, he mostly invested it in mutual funds, and now he dabbles more in exchange-traded funds.

He amassed this wealth without an extravagant income either. He estimates his salary has generally hovered around $70,000 in today’s dollars. His financial life is proof that there is a pathway to a secure retirement that can sometimes outperform real estate.

“It’s hard to say, but I feel like I came out ahead,” Mr. Brideau said.

Read the full article here.

Ready to think about your (eventual) financial freedom?

Introducing Retire Rich Roadmap, a 5-part newsletter course to set you up with the tools you need to think about retirement, whether that’s happening now or in a few decades. Sign up now – each lesson will land in your inbox on Thursday.

I’m 75 and still travelling to India on my own

“I’m going to India! For a month!” Barbara Raphael messaged her family and friends one day in late October. “Let’s just say this announcement was not met with a lot of enthusiasm,” Raphael writes in this First Person essay. Naturally, there was some concern that this 75-year-old who walks with a stick (not a cane!) and whose balance is precarious at best was going to such a faraway place alone. “They knew I’d spent time in India in the 1970s, but that was a long time ago,” says Raphael. “As I said, not a lot of enthusiasm for what could well be my last great adventure.”

Her plan was to go to an Ayurvedic centre in the southernmost state of Kerala. Ayurveda, the ancient traditional medicine of India, is a holistic approach to healing and health that had always appealed to Raphael. “So I booked myself in for four weeks, paid my deposit and had a young friend find a flight that I could afford. Later, when over a cup of tea I casually mentioned my plans to a couple of friends, they expressed interest, and then they told their friend, and the next thing I knew we were four. So I was not going alone after all.”

More than anything, Raphael wanted to return to the country she had fallen in love with so many years earlier, when she was exploring the world along the ‘hippie trail.’ “Of course I knew India had changed a lot since then. When I had been there cellphones didn’t exist and it took an entire day to make a phone call home, and there wasn’t a Coke or a latte in sight.” Now, she notes, MacDonald’s and Starbucks are as common a sight in the towns as they are here. But she knew that the heart of India would still be the same and she was dying to get there. Besides, she wanted to test herself, to see if she could manage such an ambitious journey.

Read the full article here.

First Person is a daily personal piece submitted by readers. Have a story to tell? See our guidelines at tgam.ca/essayguide.

Retirement Q&A

Q: I’ve heard of something called a pension income tax credit. Can you explain what it is and who might qualify for this?

We asked Dami Gittens, senior wealth planning associate and client relationship manager at Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. in Vancouver, to answer this one.

The pension income tax credit is a non-refundable federal tax credit of 15 per cent on a maximum amount of $2,000 of eligible pension income. This equates to $300 of federal tax savings in a year. However, there are also provincial pension income amounts, which could allow you to receive the first $2,000 of pension income on a tax-free basis if you are in the lowest tax bracket.

It is available to you if you are 55 years or older and have eligible pension income. Most people take advantage of this credit between age 65 to 71. Over age 65, you can receive pension income from an eligible annuity, a vehicle such as a RRIF (Registered Retirement Income Fund) or LIF (Life Income Fund) or registered pension plan.

One common strategy is to transfer $12,000 to a RRIF at age 65 and withdraw $2,000 each year from age 65 to 71 to claim the credit. If you don’t need the funds, you can deposit it into your Tax Free Savings Account if you have the contribution room.

Before implementing any strategy, there are different factors to consider to determine if it is right for you, such as your overall retirement income planning and tax planning situation.

Have a question about money or lifestyle topics for seniors? E-mail us at sixtyfive@globeandmail.com and we will find experts and answer your questions in future newsletters. Interested in more stories about retirement? Sixty Five aims to inspire Canadians to live their best lives, confidently and securely. Sign up for our weekly Retirement Newsletter.