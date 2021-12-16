Seniors are realizing the value of health care professionals who advocate for their health, instead of brushing off symptoms as simply being standard with ageizusek/iStockPhoto / Getty Images

Arlette Adams didn’t waste time when she felt that her family doctor wasn’t properly addressing the bouts of dizziness she was experiencing. At a nutritionist’s appointment days later, the 82-year-old Torontonian was told the symptoms were likely caused by a lack of water intake. She immediately started drinking more water. “Within three days, the feeling of dizziness was gone,” she recalls. “I thought: ‘A doctor couldn’t have told me that?’”

She has since switched to a new family doctor who has been more supportive and attentive. “If you’re not happy – you just have to do that,” she says of the change.

Seniors like Ms. Adams are realizing the value of advocating for their health, instead of brushing off symptoms as standard with age. Too often, seniors don’t realize that because of vision, hearing or cognitive issues, they’re at the highest risk of adverse drug reactions, medication mix-ups and simply not having their health issues addressed. Anna Sharratt reports

If they sell their Toronto house and move elsewhere, can Eloise retire completely?

Although they are both semi-retired, Adrian and Eloise are leaning in different directions. Eloise is 48 and can’t wait to quit work altogether, sell their $2-million Toronto home and move to a less-expensive location so she can pursue a lifelong passion full-time. Adrian is 60 and earning $75,000 a year in an entrepreneurial field that he has found both profitable and exciting. He plans to keep working for the foreseeable future.

“For the past 10 years or so, I’ve been working toward early retirement, which has always been my goal,” Eloise writes in an e-mail. When she and Adrian bought their first house together, she sold her condo to help with the down payment. “His career took off about a decade ago,” Eloise writes, and an investment windfall helped them pay off their mortgage. They manage their own $2.4-million investment portfolio and have been doing well in the financial markets, Eloise says.

“I am ready to retire now based on where our investments are at, and on the fact that we can fairly easily downsize our home,” Eloise writes. “Adrian is hesitant because he is fairly conservative by nature. … Since my retirement could potentially be 50 years long, he is concerned that we don’t have enough money saved,” especially if they need expensive home care late in life, she adds. “I’d love to find a smaller, quieter town where I can garden and work on my projects.” They’re considering moving either to the East Coast or to rural British Columbia. Their retirement spending goal is $100,000 a year after tax. They also plan a renovation to their existing house and a car purchase.

In the Globe’s latest Financial Facelift column, Robyn Thompson, a financial planner and founder of Castlemark Wealth Management Inc. in Toronto, looks at Adrian and Eloise’s situation.

Why you’re never too old to ski

Rosalynn Ruptash was not a skier when she met her husband 13 years ago. “I’m as athletic as a rusty nail,” says the 66-year-old Edmontonian. “I’m also very petrified of heights. I have acrophobia.”

But her future husband was an avid, lifetime skier and she realized she would have to give it a try and let him see for himself that she just couldn’t. That is not how it turned out, though.

Today Ms. Ruptash doesn’t just ski; she’s also president of the Edmonton-based Rocky Mountain Seniors Ski Club.

“You don’t have to be an extreme athlete or even athletic in order to ski,” she says. “You just have to have the courage to give it a try and enjoy being outdoors.”

The sport is physically and mentally stimulating and the views are spectacular, she says, as long as she doesn’t have to look down. The ski club has 885 members, most of them in the Metro Edmonton area. All are 55 or older. The oldest is 97. In summer they cycle and mountain bike but the club’s raison d’être is hitting the slopes. Dene Moore reports

Tips for seniors on starting a business later in life

After more than 20 years working in government, including as a Canadian immigration officer with foreign postings, Ellen Yachnin decided to take early retirement in mid-2019 at age 56.

She then spent a year and a half serving on boards, upgrading some skills and spending time with her family, before launching her own immigration consulting firm in February. Ms. Yachnin built the company based on her experience as a diplomat, including skills and knowledge on how to best present a client’s case to Canadian immigration.

“I like giving back to people, helping people. I thought, What do I have to give? My knowledge of immigration,” Ms. Yachnin says, now 58.

With a 16-year-old child, working independently from her Toronto home gives Ms. Yachnin the flexibility she needs. She’s one of a growing number of older Canadians taking the entrepreneurship route in the later stage of life. The Business Development Bank of Canada says entrepreneurship has tripled among people over age 55 since 2000. For a retiree who may have no entrepreneurial experience, launching a business can be a challenge. Kathy Kerr looks at some advice from experts on what to consider.

Is retirement dead?

Today, retirement is portrayed by many as the point in time to dream of. “People save their entire life, they work hard and sacrifice time with family and give up friends, all in order to reach this magical but completely arbitrary milestone,” writes Trey Smith in this Forbes article.

“However, when the time comes, it amazes me how often they haven’t asked themselves even the most basic questions: What is next? What will I actually do in retirement? Who will I be? And possibly most important: who am I going to do it with?”

The author points to studies that show many who retire in the traditional sense often disengage from what actually brings them joy – which can lead to both physical and mental health problems. Instead of retiring, he suggests entering the “Era of Choice.”

Why golf is a good sport for people with Parkinson’s disease

A new study from the American Academy of Neurology says that golf may be better than tai chi to help the balance and mobility in those living with Parkinson’s disease. As this article from marthastewart.com explains, a team examined 20 people with moderate symptoms of the condition who played golf or practised tai chi for 10 weeks. They timed the participants when performing the action of getting up from a chair, walking 10 feet, and going back to the chair and sitting back down.

“We know that people with Parkinson’s disease benefit from exercise, but not enough people with the disease get enough exercise as therapy,” Anne-Marie Wills, the study author from Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, said in a statement. “Golf is popular – the most popular sport for people over the age of 55 – which might encourage people to try it and stick with it. We decided to compare golf to Tai Chi in our study because Tai Chi is the gold standard for balance and preventing falls in people with Parkinson’s.”

Question: Can you refer retired individuals to a process or formula or decision tree to guide the management of their investments after retirement (i.e., buy and hold investments, RRIF creation and management, TFSA holdings, etc.). Also, what is the best way to identify a reputable and skilled financial planner to help?

We asked the Globe’s personal finance columnist Rob Carrick to respond to this one:

Just for the heck of it, I googled ‘introduction to retirement investment planning’ to see what came up. There is so much material promoted by companies selling financial products and services. My suggestion: Start your retirement planning journey with an independent, unbiased fee-for-service financial planner who works on an hourly or flat fee basis. The cost could be as much as a few thousand dollars. What you get is a personalized plan for retirement, including projected retirement income, advice on use of TFSAs, RRSPS and RRIFs, help with minimizing taxes, as well as estate planning. Some fee-for-service planners handle investments, others do not. But all will help you develop the underlying financial plan that guides your investing in terms of what returns to target and how much risk to take on.

Have a question about money or lifestyle topics for seniors, or want to suggest a story idea for the Sixty Five series? Please email us at sixtyfive@globeandmail.com and we will find experts and answer your questions in future newsletters.