Open this photo in gallery: Dermot Higgins poses for a photo near the ocean in Vancouver, B.C., on Sept. 11, 2023. Mr. Higgins paddled the length of the Yukon River last spring.Jimmy Jeong/The Globe and Mail

It’s hard to imagine someone less likely to paddle the length of the Yukon River than Dermot Higgins, writes Globe national reporter Nancy MacDonald in this article. Late last summer, she adds, the husky Irishman took up the lonely, herculean voyage on a lark.

Every summer, a handful of adventurers set out to conquer the mighty Yukon. It is North America’s third longest river and bisects one of the planet’s more remote regions. Most of those who attempt it fail to reach the Bering Sea, done in by frigid waters, dangerous wildlife, hideous weather and vast, unforgiving wilderness.

Mr. Higgins was, by his own admission, “seriously overweight and quite unfit.” At 61, he had never paddled a canoe, nor spent any time in the wilderness. The retired schoolteacher from the coastal town of Skerries, near Dublin, committed to the trip earlier this year, in the wee hours of St. Patrick’s Day, after many rounds honouring Ireland’s beloved patron saint. A Canadian sharing his table gave him the idea.

Most explorers spend two years and $60,000 preparing to paddle the Yukon. Mr. Higgins arrived in Whitehorse in late June, having spent the three months following St. Paddy’s Day “mostly faffing about and procrastinating.”

His back was shot and he was battling arthritis, but he had managed to cobble together $6,000 – enough to cover his airfare, a GPS tracker and a stack of paperbacks from a second-hand bookshop in Whitehorse.

Can Maxwell, 64, and Tara, 63, afford to ‘loosen the purse strings’ in retirement?

Although they retired a few years ago, Maxwell and Tara are sharpening their pencils and drawing up plans for their finances in the years to come. Maxwell is 64 and worked in credit while Tara is 63 and worked for a municipal government.

Tara has a defined benefit pension, indexed to inflation. Maxwell’s company offered a group registered retirement savings plan (RRSP).

First off, they wonder whether they can increase their spending from about $7,000 a month after tax to $10,000, and when they should start collecting Canada Pension Plan and Old Age Security benefits. They also face an increase in retirement home costs for an elderly parent.

“Our adviser wants us to start CPP right away and OAS at 65, but we are leaning toward deferring both as long as possible,” Maxwell writes in an e-mail. “Our nest-egg drawdown strategy needs to be reviewed, as well as our asset mix.”

In addition to Tara’s pension, their income consists of withdrawals from Maxwell’s registered retirement income fund (RRIF) and his life income fund, interest and dividends from their non-registered investment portfolio, withdrawals from Tara’s RRIF and a monthly draw from their portfolio to cover their share of the retirement home rent.

“We were very careful and frugal during our active working years,” Maxwell writes. Now they would like to “loosen the purse strings” enough to travel more and make some improvements to their southern Ontario house. “We have no children so leaving a legacy is not a high priority,” Maxwell adds. They plan “significant gifts” to charity and are “heavily involved in community volunteer pursuits.”

In this Financial Facelift, Warren MacKenzie, a chartered professional accountant and fee-only certified financial planner (CFP) in Toronto, looks at Maxwell and Tara’s situation.

How often should you rebalance your investment portfolio?

In the latest Charting Retirement article, Frederick Vettese, former chief actuary at Morneau Shepell and author of Retirement Income for Life, looks at the importance of regularly rebalancing your portfolio here.

Flying solo: Evolving the thinking on women who age alone

Through years spent interviewing women about the kinds of lives they want as they age, author Vicki Larson tells staff reporter Zosia Bielski she heard a common refrain: “They really prefer to maintain their freedom and independence, even if it means they may get lonely.”

Writing about ageism, marriage, divorce, singlehood and the rise of “living apart together” relationships, Ms. Larson finds older women’s encounters with solitude enlightening. For many, living alone doesn’t equate with isolation – this following marriages that sometimes left them lonelier. Many develop deeper ties to circles of family, friends, neighbours and wider communities. Ms. Larson described some women getting “very good at being their own source of comfort and security.”

Her interviews echo a growing body of research on the inner lives of older women, who still outlive men, but remain overlooked and misunderstood, their experiences continually distorted, with unkind assumptions lingering. The woman who lives alone has not been viewed charitably throughout history, or today. If she’s divorced or widowed, she is pitied; if she’s chosen to live alone, defying traditional scripts of marriage and family, she’s a spinster condemned to loneliness in her latter years.

Unflattering depictions are numerous in popular culture. The Beatles’ Eleanor Rigby collects leftover grains of rice following a wedding and dies alone, her funeral unattended. Charles Dickens’ Miss Havisham parades around her dilapidated mansion in a wedding gown after being left at the altar. The cult documentary Grey Gardens follows the Beales, a mother and daughter duo who hoard feral cats and live in squalor at the edge of the wealthy East Hampton enclave.

Much less has been conveyed about older women’s actual experiences, especially those who thrive alone.

As conversations about the so-called loneliness epidemic grew more open with the pandemic – more than a third of older adults said the crisis left them lonelier – and as much focus went to men’s loneliness and inability to maintain social ties, new research on aging women is yielding a complicated picture of a significant demographic growing rapidly in Canada.

Although public health officials have been sounding the alarm for years on myriad health problems linked to loneliness in older age – depression, dementia, cardiovascular disease, shortened lifespans, even increased risk of death during heatwaves – more thinkers are beginning to challenge the narrative, drawing sharper distinctions between living solo, social isolation and loneliness, highly personal experiences too often treated as interchangeable, especially among elders.

The Globe and Mail collected the most illuminating findings on aging women navigating aloneness today.

Retirement Q&A

Q: I own a business and I’d like to retire early. What should I be thinking about to begin preparing for this life event?

We asked Luzita Kennedy, managing director, advanced planning and services, Scotia Wealth Management

Congratulations on building your business. There are many facets to consider in stepping away from your business, not only personal and corporate financial planning, but also how you picture yourself in retirement.

Start first by considering the future vision of your business – do you want to sell it to an external party? Is a management buyout possible? Or do you want to keep your legacy and contemplate management and/or ownership succession to a family member or non-family member?

Your decisions regarding the future of the business may impact current shareholder agreements and corporate structures in place. These would need to be revisited in light of your proposed future plans. Efficient tax planning is also an important consideration, particularly as you begin to plan for the transfer of your business and/or wealth to future generations. There will also be implications on your personal estate planning like your will, tax and investment strategies.

Also, think outside of the financial aspects – what do you want your next chapter in life to look like? Many business owners find maintaining a sense of purpose in retirement difficult. Creating purpose and meaning so that you continue to feel fulfilled should be a goal when you are making plans, whether with yourself, family or community.

It may seem like a lot and this is why we recommend a three- to five-year planning time horizon and working with professionals like an advisor and accountant. Taking it one step at a time will get you to your desired “destination” in an efficient and intentional way.

Have a question about money or lifestyle topics for seniors? E-mail us at sixtyfive@globeandmail.com and we will find experts and answer your questions in future newsletters.