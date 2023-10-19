Open this photo in gallery: Nadine Brown at her home in Ajax, Ont.Tijana Martin/The Globe and Mail

“I retired in February, 2018, just shy of my 60th birthday,” says Nadine Brown, 65, of Ajax, Ont., in this Tales from the Golden Age article. “The last decade of my career was spent working in project management in the banking industry. I was commuting three hours a day, and one day, I said to my husband, ‘I will be 60 in one month. I’ve worked for 40 years. I think I’ve had enough.’ I retired a few weeks later.”

Retirement, says Brown, was boring at first because she didn’t have a plan. Her husband, who is six years younger, is still working. “In my early retirement, two of my children – who were living at home while attending university – told me I should get another job because I was getting too involved in their lives. I got a part-time job as a transcriptionist for condo boards, which I did up until April, 2021.”

Brown was financially prepared for retirement, she says. “I was a single parent to one child for 13 years before getting married, so I knew how to budget, save and manage money. My husband and I learned to live within our means.” Brown’s husband has two children from a previous marriage, and they have two children together. “When buying our home, we determined that the mortgage would be paid by one salary while we saved and invested. We paid off that mortgage two years after I retired.”

For Brown, the hardest part about retirement is keeping busy. “When you’re working, your days are scheduled for you,” she says. “In retirement, you need to create your own routine. These days, mine includes housework, cooking and running errands. Sometimes, I wonder how I used to do all these things while managing a family and working full-time.”

Which survivor benefit option is best for Tom and Liza?

After 35 years of working for the city, Tom is keen to retire in January. He is 58 and earns more than $155,000 a year. His wife, Liza, is 59 and plans to retire at the same time, leaving behind a $95,000 job in education.

They both have defined benefit pension plans partly indexed to inflation. Tom’s would pay up to $93,440 a year, depending on the survivor benefit, and Liza’s $22,300. They have a mortgage-free house, a rental property and three adult children.

When they leave the working world behind, they plan to “travel the world,” Tom writes in an e-mail. They also want to winter in a warmer climate, perhaps in Europe, and get involved in volunteer work at home. “Learning to sail is on our agenda and we hope to take formal lessons next spring,” Tom writes. “Depending on how that goes we may entertain purchasing a used sailboat.”

Tom and Liza hired an adviser to assess whether they should draw on their registered retirement savings plans (RRSPs) first or leave them intact as long as possible. The adviser said to leave them as long as possible. “This really does not make too much sense to me,” Tom writes. They also ask when they should begin drawing government benefits.

The question they have the most difficulty with, Tom writes, is which pension survivor option he should take since he has the larger pension: a two-third survivor benefit or the joint lifetime benefit?

Their retirement spending target is $110,000 a year after tax.

In this Financial Facelift, Ian Black, a fee-only financial planner at Macdonald, Shymko & Company Ltd. of Vancouver, looks at Tom and Liza’s situation. Mr. Black holds the advanced registered financial planner (RFP) and trust and estate practitioner (TEP) designations.

Knowing how to plan to spend your time in retirement is as pressing as how you will save for it

Are you ready for retirement? Nearly half of Canadians recently surveyed aren’t, saying they lack sufficient savings and plan to work part-time in their retirement years to make ends meet, writes wealth management consultant Sam Sivarajan in this personal finance article.

None of this is surprising or new. Financial planning for retirement has received a lot of attention in the media in recent years, and planners have warned of the dangers of not adequately preparing for post-working life. The dramatic increase in interest rates that began last year has only exacerbated concerns.

At least the issue is being talked about. There is another issue around retirement that is equally pressing, but rarely discussed: People are now living decades past retirement age, yet little attention is paid to planning how they will spend those years.

Most of us spend 30-plus years working 40 or more hours a week. Work accounts for 50 per cent of our waking hours – it is our intellectual stimulation, a large element of our social network and a huge factor in our sense of purpose.

During those working years, many of us dream about how we will indulge our outside passions in retirement. But how many golfers – even the really avid ones – want to golf five days a week, 12 months a year? For those keen travellers, how much travelling can one do before tiring of living at airports and out of suitcases?

The reality is that most of us plan our working lives, some of us plan our financial lives, but almost no one is planning their retirement lives. Of course, for much of history, people just worked until they died. So, Dr. Coughlin is right – this is a gift. But do we know how to use that gift wisely?

Ottawa should preserve funding for OAS by eliminating outdated tax shelters for retirees

Preserving Canada’s Old Age Security system is necessary to protect Canada’s proud legacy of investing in the financial security of retirees, which has reduced poverty among seniors below that of any other age group.

However, notes Paul Kershaw in this investing article, the sustainability of OAS is under threat as our population ages. OAS cost $69-billion in 2022. By 2027 it will cost $96-billion. This $27-billion increase is as large as the entire budget for Employment Insurance or the Canada Child Benefit. There’s no escaping that OAS costs are rising faster than all other policy measures in the federal budget.

Unfortunately, tax revenues are not keeping pace with the rising cost of OAS. This results in growing government deficits, for which Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre blames inflation. It also pressures governments to limit other investments, as signalled by Ottawa’s plan to cut $15-billion from annual spending. To address these fiscal challenges, Ottawa should review outdated tax shelters for retirees that drain billions in revenue and could otherwise help cover rising OAS costs.

Mr. Poilievre finds it politically convenient to blame the Prime Minister for the $132-billion in deficits projected over the next five years. Reality, however, is more complicated.

Retirement Q&A

Q: I sometimes hear that I need to rebalance my investments. What does that mean? Why is it important for me?

We asked Mick Lord, a Certified Financial Planner® with IG Wealth Management in Ottawa, to answer this one.

The definition of an investment is an asset you own where long-term benefits are expected from ownership of that asset. Note that an investment is long-term. Patience is required when investing. A tree does not bear fruit on Day Two. If it is not long-term, it is not investing – it is gambling.

Your portfolio’s asset allocation is the percentages of different asset types within the portfolio (x% equities, y% bonds, z% real estate, for example). Rebalancing is the act of adjusting your portfolio from time to time to account for changes in the markets, normally to return the portfolio to its original allocation percentages that you set up at the beginning of your investment journey.

Rather than trying to time “buys” and “sells” by attempting to anticipate market movements, investors are typically better served by designing portfolios that can weather market conditions with asset classes that complement each other, that behave differently under the different conditions, and where the whole portfolio will fluctuate only within an amount that the investor is comfortable with. Different conditions could be bull/bear stock markets, rising/falling interest rates, rising/falling exchange rates, etc.

Rebalancing allows the investor to buy low and sell high at times when the portfolio’s underlying assets have had differing rates of return (e.g. bonds doing better than stocks, or one asset class doing better than another asset class). Rebalancing is best done on a schedule, such as once per year. Doing it this way eliminates any emotions in the action. Rebalancing steadies the investment risk, reduces investor anxiety and helps rates of return over the long term.

Have a question about money or lifestyle topics for seniors? E-mail us at sixtyfive@globeandmail.com and we will find experts and answer your questions in future newsletters. Interested in more stories about retirement? Sixty Five aims to inspire Canadians to live their best lives, confidently and securely. Sign up for our weekly Retirement Newsletter.