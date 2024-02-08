Open this photo in gallery: David and Greta's retirement spending goal is $95,000 a year after tax.Chris Donovan/The Globe and Mail

David will be 57 this summer and is eager to retire from his $250,000-a-year corporate executive job. He’ll get a defined benefit pension of $63,755 a year partly indexed to inflation.

His wife, Greta, is 55 and already retired. They have an adult son and a mortgage-free house in a province where houses are still reasonably priced.

Their main concern is to set up a steady stream of retirement income in addition to David’s pension. David asks in an e-mail: In what order should they use up their savings and investments? When should they start taking Canada Pension Plan (CPP) and Old Age Security (OAS) benefits?

“Our non-registered stocks and tax-free savings accounts [TFSAs] are invested in dividend-paying stocks that pay around $21,000 a year,” David writes. They manage their own investments. “Would it be beneficial to purchase an annuity?” he asks. They plan to downsize their house at some point to a less expensive place.

Their retirement spending goal is $95,000 a year after tax.

In this Financial Facelift, Matthew Ardrey, a certified financial planner (CFP) and portfolio manager at TriDelta Financial, looks at David and Greta’s situation.

Retirement Q & A

Q: My friend’s husband died about 3 years ago. Although they did not live together for the final 7-8 years of their marriage, they never became legally separated nor divorced. I believe she is entitled to survivor benefits under CPP. Would appreciate your views on the matter.

We asked Adam Bornn, managing partner and certified financial planner® at Parallel Wealth in B.C. to answer this one.

Your friend, despite not living with her husband at the time of his death, may still be eligible for CPP survivor benefits if she is considered his legal spouse or common-law partner. The specific eligibility criteria and benefit amounts vary based on factors such as her husband’s contributions to the CPP and the duration of their marriage.

In Canada, entering into a new common-law partnership without legal separation or divorce can have implications on various aspects, including CPP survivor benefits. The CPP considers both legal marriages and common-law partnerships when determining survivor benefits. If the deceased contributor entered into a new common-law partnership while still legally married, it could impact the distribution of survivor benefits.

Considerations for such scenarios include:

1. Multiple survivors: If the deceased had both a legal spouse and a common-law partner at the time of death, survivor benefits may be shared between them, following specific rules and calculations outlined by the CPP.

2. Duration of relationships: The length of the legal marriage and the common-law partnership could influence the distribution of survivor benefits.

3. Legal implications: The surviving spouse may still have legal rights, and the implications of both the legal marriage and common-law partnership need addressing.

In light of these considerations, it is advisable for your friend to seek legal advice to understand her rights and potential implications on survivor benefits. Consulting with a family lawyer or contacting Service Canada for specific guidance on CPP survivor benefits in complex situations is recommended. Legal advice can provide clarity on how the law applies to her specific circumstances. You can also find more information in our video series at youtube.com/parallelwealth.

Have a question about money or lifestyle topics for seniors? E-mail us at sixtyfive@globeandmail.com and we will find experts and answer your questions in future newsletters.