Sheila's retirement spending target after the mortgage on her home is paid off is $80,000 a year after tax.Christopher Katsarov/The Globe and Mail

Sheila is single, almost 56 years old and a recent empty nester, with four kids in postsecondary school or living on their own, she writes in an e-mail. “I’m thinking about retirement and wondering what my financial future looks like.”

Sheila earns about $187,000 a year in salary, bonus and incentives. She has a small Canada Pension Plan survivor benefit of $5,150 a year.

In the short term, she wants to support her children through university, travel to Europe and do some repairs to her small-town Ontario house. She also owns a rental property with her four children – she owns 60 per cent, the children 40 per cent. Both properties have mortgages outstanding.

“Can I retire comfortably at age 62 or do I have to work longer?” Sheila asks. “Will I have to sell my house and downsize in order to do that?”

Her retirement spending target after the mortgage on her home is paid off is $80,000 a year after tax.

In the latest Financial Facelift, Nushzaad Malcolm, a certified financial planner at Henderson Partners LLP in Oakville, Ont., takes a look at Sheila’s situation.

Retirement Q&A

Q: Our family recently inherited a sizable estate, and we have agreed that we’d like to set up a charitable trust with some of the money. How do we balance our philanthropic goal with the potential tax benefits? We’d like to also ensure that our children’s children reap the benefits in the future.

We asked Kevin Tran, Managing Partner & Head of Wealth Planning, Our Family Office Inc., Toronto, to answer this one:

Many families that inherit sizable estates decide to engage in philanthropy through a Charitable Trust. Typically, the most common type of Charitable Trust used for this purpose is referred to as a private foundation. A private foundation will allow your family to create a lasting legacy, control how the foundation invests its money, jointly decide on which causes to support and provide certain tax benefits.

When establishing a private foundation, it is important to have an overall giving plan. This will provide a great opportunity for your children to be involved in establishing the foundation’s overall objectives including which causes or charities to support, the amounts to give and day-to-day operations. A qualified wealth professional can help you manage this plan.

In terms of tax benefits, a private foundation can issue donation receipts when a gift is made to the foundation. When making a donation, it is important to consider the timing and amount of donation and align it with large income years in order to maximize the tax benefits. The reason being that a donor is limited to claiming a donation tax credit of up to 75 per cent of their income in any year. Furthermore, you can only carry forward any unused donations for up to 5 years. As such, you want to ensure that you have an adequate level of income to take advantage of the tax benefits so that they are not wasted. One method of doing this is to structure the gift over multiple years rather than a large one-time gift to the private foundation once established.

Have a question about money or lifestyle topics for seniors? E-mail us at sixtyfive@globeandmail.com and we will find experts and answer your questions in future newsletters.