Now in their early 60s, Linus and Pamela have retired from the work force. Their only income is Pamela’s Canada Pension Plan disability benefit, which will end when she turns 65.

They have a good-sized nest egg, which they manage themselves, a mortgage-free home in Toronto and two adult children. Pamela has a defined contribution pension plan currently valued at $347,000 that has been converted to a locked-in retirement account, or LIRA. At age 65 they will be entitled to higher-than-average Canada Pension Plan benefits. Linus will be eligible for $1,290 a month and Pamela $1,283, Pamela writes in an e-mail.

They have been living on the money in their savings accounts. They wonder if they should convert their registered retirement savings plans (RRSP) to registered retirement income funds (RRIFs) now to generate cash flow. “When should my husband take his Canada Pension Plan?” Pamela asks. “Or should he go back to work?”

Two substantial purchases are on their horizon: new windows and a new recreational vehicle “to travel North America.”

“Our main question is how to draw down our money to create an income stream now and in the future,” Pamela writes. “Also, do we have enough money saved to meet our needs?” Their spending target is $75,000 a year after tax.

In this Financial Facelift, Ian Calvert, a certified financial planner and principal of HighView Financial Group in Toronto, looks at Linus and Pamela’s situation.

Retirement Q & A

Q: I’m 10 years into retirement and want to re-assess my financial situation as the interest rates make me nervous. What should I think about?

We asked Jonathan Rigby, Senior Wealth Advisor, Portfolio Manager, ScotiaMcLeod, to answer this one.

With the rapid rise of interest rates over the past two years, it’s understandable to feel nervous. It’s important to first understand why you might be feeling this way. For example, have rate hikes made you nervous because you’re carrying debt while retired? If so, you may want to consider prepaying some debt with gains in your portfolio. Or could it be the impact rising rates have had on your portfolio? A review of your portfolio and interest rate sensitivity would be prudent to understand how you’re mapping towards your goals, not only financially but for your desired lifestyle. Perhaps higher inflation is also added to your concerns?

Whichever it is, updating your wealth plan with an advisor is key, since it will help you uncover potential blind spots such as cost of living increases and their impact on your cashflows. A current wealth plan should factor in a higher inflation rate than what was used 10 years ago as well as a realistic rate of return expectation for your portfolio. As we continue to live longer, and sometimes not in optimal health, we also have to consider the impact rates might have on our future goals including long-term care needs or your legacy wishes.

It’s critical to continually update your wealth plan to ensure you reflect the impacts of changing rates and inflation on your specific situation and factor in any changes in your lifestyle. It will also hopefully leave you feeling less anxious and ready to enjoy many more years of retirement.

Have a question about money or lifestyle topics for seniors? E-mail us at sixtyfive@globeandmail.com and we will find experts and answer your questions in future newsletters. Interested in more stories about retirement? Sixty Five aims to inspire Canadians to live their best lives, confidently and securely. Sign up for our weekly Retirement Newsletter.