Monica Hamilton shows off her tattoos in Sylvan Lake, Alta., on Feb. 11.TODD KOROL/THE GLOBE AND MAIL

Monica Hamilton got her first tattoo at age 20 – a fairy on the left side of her chest. She loved it and over the years got several more symbolizing people she loves and landmark moments. But after living a life and raising two children, she noticed her fairy had changed along with her body. “By my early 30s, I had had two kids and had gained weight. The fairy was stretched and looking long and skinny,” says Ms. Hamilton, 49, an investment advisor associate from Sylvan Lake, Alta.

She opted to have a tattoo artist touch it up, extending the fairy’s wings, plumping up the profile shape and brightening the colours. She loves it. “My body continues to change and the tattoo changes with it,” she says. “I don’t think I will touch it up again. She and I are aging together.”

Tattoos, like the skin they’re in, are subject to the sands of time. Dene Moore reports.

The importance and benefit of contributing to your RRSP earlier than later

Tim Cestnick was visiting a friend, Mike, recently and they started talking about their kids. “Tim, I told my wife that I want our kids every other weekend, and on Christmas Day,” Mike said.

“But Mike, you’re still happily married and living with your wife. You’re going to have to see your kids every day,” Mr. Cestnick replied.

The pair had a good laugh, then talked about how quickly kids grow up and the conversation turned to the benefits of investing money earlier in life than later. In fact, delaying contributions to an RRSP by just a few years can make a huge difference, Mr. Cestnick writes in this column. Millennials or members of Gen Z will want to check out the numbers he shares in this Globe piece.

How middle-aged Canadians can make up for lost time on RRSPs

With less than a couple of weeks until the annual deadline for contributing to registered retirement savings plans (RRSPs), advisors are helping some middle-aged clients play catch up on their retirement savings, Deanne Gage writes in this article for Globe Advisor.

Kelly Ho, partner and certified financial planner (CFP) at DLD Financial Group Ltd. in Vancouver, has several clients in their 40s and 50s who have unused contribution room and want to accelerate retirement savings now that pricey items such as mortgages or child care are off their balance sheets. Various accountants refer these clients to her.

“These clients know they’re not retiring early and are prepared to work until 70, if necessary,” she says. “And the higher-income earners also want strategies to reduce their net income to lower their income tax bills.”

As Ms. Gage reports, strategies for middle-aged clients who want to catch up for lost time with RRSPs vary depending on circumstances and risk tolerance.

Can this 57-year-old divorcee afford to retire and move to warmer climates in B.C. or Ontario?

Mark, who is turning 57 soon, would like to quit his $90,000 a year communications job, take early retirement and perhaps move from his Prairie home to a warmer clime in Ontario or B.C. He has a mortgage-free condo, registered savings and a modest defined benefit pension. He’s divorced with a son, age 22, in university.

“What is the earliest I can retire and meet my spending goal?” Mark asks in an e-mail. His retirement spending target is $42,000 a year after tax, an amount that would have to rise if he were to move to a more expensive part of the country. He also wants to travel more.

“What do you think of the idea of selling my condo, moving cities and renting?” Mark asks. He would invest the proceeds in blue-chip dividend funds, using the extra income to help offset higher living costs in a more expensive city.

In the Globe’s latest Financial Facelift column, Jeffrey Ryall, a financial planner and associate portfolio manager at investment counsellor Cardinal Capital Management Inc. in Winnipeg, looks at his situation.

Can financial planners adjust to parents giving kids their inheritance early to buy homes?

Early inheritances and familial gifts are now making up a growing part of Canadian first-time homebuyers’ down payments, as parents dip into their savings and assets to help adult children get into an increasingly out-of-reach housing market. And that is showing up in financial planners’ offices across the country, prompting a shift in how they advise their clients.

“I think the message from the investment and financial planning community for so many decades has been, ‘save for retirement, make sure your money doesn’t run out,’” said Rona Birenbaum, a Toronto-based financial planner and founder of Caring for Clients told Kelsey Rolfe in this article. The message needs to change because clients’ needs and goals have changed, she said.

Retirement means golf, kayaking and snowshoeing for this 67-year-old

In Tales from the Golden Age, retirees talk about their spending, savings, lifestyles and whether life after work is what they expected. Phil Henson spoke to the Globe and Mail about his retirement and how filling his days with sports is so important to him. As told to Brenda Bouw.

The pros and cons of buying life insurance when you’re older

Life insurance isn’t usually top of mind for Canadian retirees focused on generating income from their investment portfolios. Yet certain types of life insurance can play an important role in the lives of older Canadians, especially when it comes to leaving money to children or charities.

“People often say, ‘The kids are out of the house. I no longer have a mortgage, and so why would I pay a premium for coverage for life insurance?’” says Christopher Dewdney, a certified financial planner at Dewdney and Company in Toronto. “But that’s a misconception.”

Many Canadians are familiar with term life insurance – which lasts for between one to 50 years depending on the policy – and accounts for about three-quarters of the market, according to a Canadian Life and Health Insurance Association report. In the event of a death, term coverage helps Canadians replace lost income to support growing families.

Term life is often unsuitable for retirees, but permanent life insurance – where the benefit is paid to beneficiaries on death – can often be a good addition to a financial plan, says Daryl Diamond, an adviser with Diamond Retirement Planning in Winnipeg.

“There are really only two reasons to have life insurance: One is to create an estate, and the second is to conserve the estate you’ve created,” says Mr. Diamond, a certified financial planner and author of Retirement for the Record. Joel Schlesinger reports.

Senior fitness trainers are helping baby boomers stay healthy and active

Dee Simpson retired from her film and television production company at age 65 and took up her fourth career as a personal trainer. Fourteen years later, at age 79, the Torontonian is currently working with 11 clients ranging in age from 56 to 84. Her oldest client to date was 101 and her youngest, 38.

“I’ve always been fit and active and very driven but I’d never actually been to a gym until I was 61 and I was looking for something new to do,” says Ms. Simpson, who ran her first marathon at age 60, finishing first in her age category in the Ottawa Marathon and qualified for the prestigious Boston Marathon.

She completed her personal trainer certification five years later and began taking on clients through Vintage Fitness in Toronto, which specializes in training for people over age 50.

Having a mature trainer helps people get over their fears, Ms. Simpson adds. “A less young fitness trainer – I don’t use the word older – is far less intimidating,” she says. “I’ve had so many people tell me even in their 50s and 60s, that they didn’t want to be trained by a beauty in Lycra who has no idea how they are feeling.”

A mature trainer is aware of the physical limitations and is reassuring, even inspiring, she says. “I always work out along with them as much as I can and I think that often is motivational.” Dene Moore reports.

Question: Can the executor of one’s estate live outside of Canada? If so, are there implications involved in this choice? The executor is also the prime beneficiary. Thanks in advance.

We asked Darren Coleman, a senior vice-president and portfolio manager at Raymond James Ltd. to answer this one:

Your choice of an executor must be a well-considered one. Along with your executor being trustworthy, responsible and willing, it’s also a very good idea that they are also a Canadian resident. While nothing prevents you from selecting a non-resident executor, there are a number of significant issues that make an out-of-country executor a problematic idea.

First, an out-of-country executor, indeed even an out-of-province executor, may be required to post a surety bond in order for the Court to grant probate of the estate (in Ontario, the executor applies for a “Certificate of appointment of estate trustee with a will”). A foreign executor bond can be expensive and inconvenient for your executor to deal with, and the costs are borne by your estate.

Second, the tax residency of the estate is determined based on where the control and management decision are being made. If the executor is a U.S. resident, then, even if the deceased was a Canadian resident, the estate for tax purposes can be deemed a resident of the U.S. and can be subject to additional filing requirements or lose preferential tax treatments. For example, the estate could lose the preferred tax treatment of capital gains and dividends that are enjoyed as a Canadian estate. The estate will also be required to file U.S. tax returns and could face double taxation in certain situations.

Third, Canadian financial institutions, particularly investment firms, are unwilling and in some cases unable to take instructions from a non-resident, including your executor. The principal compliance rule is that financial institutions and advisers must be licensed and registered where the client is domiciled. Note this is about residency, not citizenship. Even if your executor is a Canadian citizen, but resides in, say New York or California, your Canadian investment firm will not take any instructions from them. (This is also true in reverse, so if you’ve been appointed as the executor on a U.S. estate, you’ll face the same challenges down there.)

Fourth, the practical matters of attending to an estate are difficult to do from a distance. Managing property, mail, personal belongings, etc. require a local presence. Also, most estate administration is not readily handled electronically. Personal visits to bank branches, accountants and obtaining “wet” signatures are all part of the executor’s functions and must be done in person. If your out-of-country executor cannot enter Canada – as many could not during the pandemic, for example – then they will have to appoint someone in Canada to act on their behalf. This again adds cost, delay and inconvenience to the handling of your estate.

The best solution for someone in this situation is to consider appointing a corporate trustee, such as a trust company, to act as their executor. The corporate trustee will be a Canadian resident and, moreover, their expertise in handling complicated estates can provide tremendous peace of mind to the family. Further, in this situation where the primary beneficiary is a non-resident of Canada, they may be able to identify additional tax and estate planning solutions that would further ease the estate administration and avoid problems later.

Finally, it is very prudent to obtain advice from a qualified, experienced professional who can assess your unique situation and provide you with the most appropriate solutions.

