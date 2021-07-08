Is small town life for you, why boomers will drive the future housing market and tips to prepare for early retirement?

Open this photo in gallery Retirees are considered to be among the home buyers heating up traditionally recreational markets. Solidago/iStockPhoto / Getty Images

A few days after she retired from her job at age 54, Carla Fraser and her husband packed up their home in Maple Ridge, B.C., and moved to a lakefront vacation property in Sheridan Lake, in the B.C. Interior. “The plan was always to retire somewhere on a lake ... We found this place and fell in love,” says Ms. Fraser, a former manager with the Canada Revenue Agency, now 56.

The Frasers are among the many young retirees giving up urban living for the small-town life, and, in many cases, lower house prices.

According to Statistics Canada, from July 2019, to July 2020, Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver saw more people moving out to other regions of their provinces than they did moving in. As Dene Moore reports, many are people who now work from home, but retirees are considered to be among the home buyers heating up traditionally recreational markets.

Can this 50-something couple retire on $120,000 in two years?

As they approach retirement, George and Jaclyn want to build up their savings, refine their investments and determine whether they’ve saved enough to meet their spending goal. George is 55, Jaclyn is 53. Their daughter, who is 21, is in university and spends summers with her parents. Jaclyn, who works in communications, earns about $95,000 a year plus another $21,600 in freelance work. George, who works in sales, earns about $115,000 a year. Jaclyn has an indexed defined benefit pension that will pay $20,500 a year. They have substantial registered investments, a mortgage-free home in Atlantic Canada and no debt. Their goal is to retire from work in a couple of years with $120,000 after tax in annual spending, more than they are spending now. Read the latest Financial Facelift column to find out what Ian Calvert, a financial planner and vice-president and principal at HighView Financial Group in Toronto, says about their situation.

Why more seniors are playing pickleball

About a month into the first pandemic lockdown last year, Mike Smith and his pickleball-playing friends desperately wanted to get back out on a court. Once small groups were allowed to gather outside again they did just that, finding an empty tennis court in Vancouver. “We had to do something, but the right nets weren’t there, so we used my big cargo bike as a net,” says Mr. Smith, 64, a retired Vancouver firefighter. Eventually, someone in Mr. Smith’s crew built a homemade pickleball net – the standard is about two inches lower than what’s used for tennis – because they were sold out everywhere. It turns out a lot of Canadians kept out of gyms were also turning to pickleball as a new pandemic-era pastime, Dene Moore reports.

Canadians are big on home ownership. About two-thirds of us own our homes, according to Statistics Canada, making us among the world leaders in that category. We even have a burgeoning home-equity loan industry to help the home-rich but cash-poor stay in their houses after retiring. But as Paul Brent reports, home ownership doesn’t always make sense for retirees.

How baby boomers will drive the future housing market

It’s not just millennials looking for more space that are expected to drive the future housing market but also their parents, a new survey suggests. A recent Royal LePage survey of Canadian boomers shows more than a third (35 per cent) are considering buying a home in the next five years. “The boomer generation appears to have no intention of slowing down,” Royal Lepage chief executive officer Phil Soper said in the release. Of those looking to buy a primary residence, 56 per cent say they would consider moving to a rural or recreational region. 28 per cent say they would consider purchasing a larger home than the one they currently reside in, while 63 per cent would consider downsizing. (Respondents were able to choose more than one option). The most popular reason for downsizing is less home maintenance, as well as the ability to free up money for retirement, travel and helping their children buy a home.

Four tips to prepare for early retirement

Some people want to retire early, while others have no choice if they’ve lost a job or their business has gone under due to unexpected events, such as the recent pandemic lockdowns. Regardless of the circumstances that could lead to early retirement, it might be a good idea to be prepared for what might come. This article looks at four ways to get your finances in order to retire comfortably sooner, whether it’s by force or by choice.

