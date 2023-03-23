Noah and Amelia wonder if they can retire next year, while maintaining their comfortable lifestyle.Tijana Martin/The Globe and Mail

Noah and Amelia wonder if they can afford to retire next year and still maintain their comfortable lifestyle. Noah is 61 and works in education, earning $110,000 a year. Amelia is 59 and works in social services, earning $80,000 a year.

Noah has a defined benefit pension plan that will entitle him to $62,400 a year including a bridge benefit of about $8,000 a year to 65. Amelia has a defined contribution pension plan with a market value of about $600,000. They have a mortgage-free house in Toronto.

“We would ideally like to take two vacations a year to a warm destination,” Noah writes in an e-mail. They may consider part-time work if “the numbers don’t work the way we need them to,” he adds. They have two children. “We would like to be able to help them out financially with small monetary gifts every once in a while if possible.”

Their retirement spending goal is $102,000 a year after tax, the same as they are spending now, excluding pension plan contributions. “Given our retirement goals and expenses, is our retirement date realistic?” Noah asks.

In the latest Financial Facelift, Ian Calvert, a certified financial planner, and a vice-president and principal of HighView Financial Group of Toronto, takes a look at Noah and Amelia’s situation.

Retirement Q&A

Q: I am considering immigrating to the U.S. to live with my son and his wife. I am 78 and in fairly good condition. I draw OAS, CPP and a defined pension benefit. I would be applying as a family-class immigrant. Will I need a financial advisor and/or immigration lawyer to guide me through this process, as well as advise me on the legal and financial implications of collecting my pensions outside Canada?

We asked Kirsten Kelly, Partner, Immigration Law, and Pinaki Gandhi, Senior Tax Manager, both at KPMG Canada, to answer this one.

You would benefit from immigration, financial and cross-border tax advice before moving to the U.S. Look for separate counsel, as immigration and tax are highly specialized and complex areas. Consult with a U.S. immigration attorney and review the information online from the U.S. government. Most state bars have online tools to help you find local specialists. Confirm that the attorney you choose is in good standing with the state bar – there are a number of immigration scams and frauds, so make sure you use trusted sources.

Canada’s tax system is based on residency, so if you immigrate to the U.S., it could impact your residency status for Canadian tax purposes. If you are intending on ceasing income tax residency in Canada, generally, you should sever residential ties to Canada. That might entail disposing of personal property, and limiting social ties and other secondary ties to Canada (such as cancelling provincial healthcare coverage and your driver’s license).

For U.S. income tax purposes, you will be considered an income tax resident if you obtain a green card or spend a significant number of days in the U.S. Once you meet U.S. residency tests, you are subject to federal taxation on worldwide income. Canada also imposes a departure tax, which deems a departing taxpayer to have disposed of their worldwide assets at fair market value. This can give rise to a capital gains tax liability at the time of departure. The departure tax, however, would not be applicable to your Canadian home, if you own one, and interest in your pension plan, though may apply to other assets.

In general, your pension distributions will continue to be subject to a flat, non-resident withholding tax in Canada. Although the pension income will be taxable in both Canada and the U.S., the U.S. will allow a credit for the Canadian taxes paid, so you should not be subject to double taxation. OAS and CPP are only taxable in the U.S. under the Canada-US income tax treaty as though they are benefits paid under the U.S. system.

Seek advice from a cross-border tax professional before departing Canada, so that you can structure your affairs efficiently in the year of departure, any ongoing filing requirements to report Canadian sources of income, as well as any beneficial elections that may be made with your tax returns. You should seek further advice to ensure any Canadian-based investments you hold do not carry adverse U.S. tax consequences.

