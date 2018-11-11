 Skip to main content

Globe Investor Loblaw’s 20% plunge, TD’s lending rule change and high-octane dividend stocks in tough times: What you need to know this week in investing

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Loblaw’s 20% plunge, TD’s lending rule change and high-octane dividend stocks in tough times: What you need to know this week in investing

S.R. Slobodian
For Subscribers
Comments

Looking for investing ideas? Here’s your weekly digest of the Globe’s latest insights and analysis from the pros, stock tips, portfolio strategies plus what investors need to know for the week ahead.

• Don’t panic over Loblaw’s 20% one-day plunge

• A quiet rule change will make it tougher for Canadians with a HELOC to get a second mortgage

• These three high-octane dividend stocks have fallen on tough times and might now be buys

• What BlackRock’s chief strategist is predicting for the TSX, loonie, bank stocks and interest rates

• The ‘blazingly simple’ portfolio that just keeps on winning

• What investors need to know for the week ahead

• Looking for more investing ideas and opinions?

Don’t panic over Loblaw’s 20% one-day plunge

A reader asks John Heinzl: “I was alarmed to see that my Loblaw Cos. Ltd. shares took a steep dive on Nov. 2, but I am even more confused as to why the drop doesn’t show up on GlobeInvestor.com charts. What caused the decline and why doesn’t your website show it?” He responds: “Loblaw did indeed suffer a big tumble on Nov. 2 – it fell 20.1 per cent. But let me assure you that you didn’t actually lose any money in the process.” Here’s his look at the complex transaction behind the move.


Read more John Heinzl: Bombardier, Freshii and more of this week’s investing stars and dogs

Story continues below advertisement

(Return to top)

A quiet rule change will make it tougher for Canadians with a HELOC to get a second mortgage

Got a home-equity line of credit (HELOC)? Want to get a new mortgage? Lenders are about to make your life harder, Robert McLister writes. Canada’s No. 1 player in HELOCs, Toronto-Dominion Bank, just changed a key policy. For people applying for a separate new mortgage and keeping their existing HELOC, TD is requiring that applicants prove they can afford a theoretical monthly payment based on the limit – not the outstanding balance – of that HELOC. TD joins a small number of other lenders, including Royal Bank of Canada, in applying this new policy.

Read more: Finally, mortgage renewals have entered a new era

Read Rob Carrick: The case for 30-year mortgages as a financial stress reliever for new buyers

(Return to top)

These three high-octane dividend stocks have fallen on tough times and might now be buys

Have you checked out the price charts lately for Dollarama, Premium Brands and BRP? Anyone who owned these high-octane stocks over the past several years made out exceptionally well, but recently all three have done a face-plant, John Heinzl writes. But here’s the silver lining. As their prices have come down, so have their lofty P/E multiples. Their dividend yields, meanwhile, have gone up. Now that the froth has come off these stocks, here’s a look at why each of them tumbled and whether now is a good time for investors to step in.

Companies that raised their dividends this week include Telus, Canadian Tire, Nutrien and Sun Life. Manulife announced an increase the previous week.

Updated: John Heinzl’s model dividend growth portfolio as of Oct. 31, 2018

(Return to top)

What BlackRock’s chief strategist is predicting for the TSX, loonie, bank stocks and interest rates

The second half of 2018 has been painful for many Canadian investors, at least to date, Jennifer Dowty writes. Since the beginning of July, the S&P/TSX Composite Index has reported more down days than up days, taking the S&P/TSX into negative return territory year-to-date. Is this market weakness a buying opportunity? Kurt Reiman, BlackRock’s chief investment strategist for Canada, shares his thoughts on equity markets and how investors should position themselves in the face of heightened market volatility.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: This fund manager looks for ‘under the radar’ stocks. Here’s what he’s been buying

Further reading: Fund manager nearly doubles TSX returns by using dividend ‘core and more' strategy

(Return to top)

The ‘blazingly simple’ portfolio that just keeps on winning

Ten stocks in just four sectors – financial services, industrials, utilities and pipelines. Can you possibly achieve a decent return without exposure to sectors such as energy, materials, consumer staples, technology and health care? Looking over the past 18 years, the answer has been yes. The annualized return since the beginning of 2000 for the Canadian Essentials Portfolio was 13.1 per cent, including dividends, while the S&P/TSX Composite Index made 7.6 per cent on a total return basis over the same time frame. These numbers were delivered recently by the man behind the CEP, a retired political science professor named Mike Henderson. Check out Rob Carrick’s take and the list of holdings here.

(Return to top)

What investors need to know for the week ahead

Companies reporting earnings this week include Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, Walmart, Canaccord Genuity, CAE, Loblaw, Cineplex, Premium Brands, Macy’s Park Lawn and Sprott. Economic data on tap include: U.S. budget deficit for October (Tuesday); U.S. inflation for October (Wednesday); Canadian existing home sales for October and motor vehicle sales for September, plus U.S. retail sales for October (Thursday); Canadian manufacturing sales for September and international securities transactions for September (Friday). Canadian and U.S. bond markets are closed Monday.

(Return to top)

Looking for more investing ideas and opinions?

Gordon Pape’s mailbag: TFSA withdrawals, converting RRSPs and the impact of rising rates

This REIT is overvalued and is a strong candidate to sell to lock in a profit

Story continues below advertisement

Real estate windfall: When aging parents sell the house, where should the money go?

Canada’s grand cannabis experiment is likely to end badly for this producer

David Rosenberg: This is the investing approach to take heading into 2019

How much do you need to save for retirement? Here’s what historical data show

Canadian bonds vs. stocks: A trend-following strategy for impressive returns

‘Don’t mess with the IRS’: The snowbird’s guide to foreign ownership, health care and U.S. taxation

Defensive stocks that can hold rivals at bay

ETFs for each stage as you progress toward retirement

What Wall Street pros are saying about U.S. midterm results

Why value investors will get their revenge next year

(Return to top)

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
A debate on an old drug’s new halo status with Dr. David Magee, Dr. Eileen Denovan-Wright, and Sara Whynot, moderated by Atlantic Bureau Chief, Jessica Leeder. Dec 5, Halifax, NS
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
Member Experience
Behind the Story
Inside the brutal transformation of Tim Hortons, with Marina Strauss and Dawn Calleja. November 14, Toronto ON

Complimentary to subscribers

Scotch Talk: Cannavision event

Complimentary to subscribers
GLOBE AND MAIL EVENT
Seine River Cruise — July 2019
The Globe and Mail and Scenic Luxury Cruises invite you on a luxurious and exclusive 11-day cruise from Paris to Normandy.
Seine River Cruise — July 2019