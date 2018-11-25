Market selloff strategies and the preferred share plunge: What you need to know this week in investing

Looking for investing ideas? Here’s your weekly digest of the Globe’s latest insights and analysis from the pros, stock tips, portfolio strategies plus what investors need to know for the week ahead.

What you should be doing in reaction to every stock market downturn

No one likes a market that declines, Ryan Modesto writes. It is more than money that is lost. It is hard work, lifestyles and an ability to support families and retirements. But market drawdowns happen, so it’s important to have a game plan that includes assessing your risk tolerance and time frames. Develop a process: There is no silver bullet on how or when someone should deploy money but having something that keeps you honest and takes advantage of opportunities that arise can go a long way. And consider the advice of Warren Buffett during market downturns: Be fearful when others are greedy and greedy only when others are fearful.

Read more: David Rosenberg’s memo to Canadians: Lighten up on real estate and move into TSX stocks

What portfolio manager Christine Poole is buying amid the stock market selloff

Portfolio manager Christine Poole is getting a lot of the same questions from investors amid the recent market pullbacks, Brenda Bouw writes. “Investors want to know, ‘Is this the end of the cycle? Should we be more conservative and raise cash?’ ” says Ms. Poole, CEO and managing director of GlobeInvest Capital Management Inc. Her view is that the latest drop isn’t a prelude to a recession, at least not in the near term. She spoke to The Globe and Mail about what she’s been buying and selling, and a high-flying retail stock she regrets not getting into.

Read more: Wall Street drops, S&P 500 confirms correction

Why preferred shares plunged, and the ACBs of the Loblaw deal

Since Oct. 1, the S&P/TSX Preferred Share Index has skidded by about 9 per cent (excluding dividends), John Heinzl writes. That’s a hefty drop for sure, but for the three years ended Sept. 30, the index posted a cumulative total return (including dividends) of 32.8 per cent. So preferred shares have only given up a portion of the gains they recorded over the past few years. Here he explains what’s behind the recent weakness,

Read more John Heinzl: Apple, Target and more investing stars and dogs for the week

Why analysts are predicting this Canadian retailer’s shares will nearly double within a year

Investors in Canadian retailer Indigo Books & Music Inc. are hoping for another hot-selling holiday season – on the heels of last year’s record performance – to help revive the stock now trading at three-year lows, Brenda Bouw writes. Shares of Canada’s largest book retailer have fallen about 30 per cent over the past year amid intensifying competition from giant retailers such as Amazon as well as digital books and magazines. Also weighing on the stock is the cost of an ambitious store renovation program that has eaten into profits, causing the company to miss expectations in its second quarter ended Sept. 29. Both analysts who cover the stock have a “buy” recommendation.

On the TSX, pain is spreading beyond energy stocks as crude’s tumble gathers steam

Crude prices sank to new lows for the year on Friday, sending Canadian energy stocks into a tailspin and adding to concerns that the damage is spreading well beyond the oil patch, Tim Shufelt writes. Shares of big Canadian energy producers such as Suncor, Canadian Natural Resources and Cenovus on Friday posted losses of from 4 per cent to 8 per cent, leaving them with declines of 20 per cent to 35 per cent since mid-July. Problems in Canada’s oil patch are rippling through to other companies with exposure to the sector. The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down by 7.4 per cent so far this year, reinforcing the sway the energy sector still holds over the Canadian market.

Read more from Tim Shufelt: Is a year-end bounce realistic for struggling Canadian stocks?

What investors need to know for the week ahead

Canada’s big banks start releasing their fourth-quarter results this coming week, with Bank of Nova Scotia going first on Tuesday, followed by Royal Bank of Canada on Wednesday and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and Toronto-Dominion Bank on Thursday. Also reporting during the week are Alimentation Couche-Tard and CannaRoyalty. Economic data on tap include: U.S. goods trade deficit, wholesale and retail inventories and new home sales for October (Wednesday); and Canada’s real GDP for the third quarter (Friday).

