Maxar struggles heighten as CEO and president Howard Lance resigns

Beleaguered Maxar Technologies Inc. says its CEO has exited, effective immediately.

The former MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd. has lost nearly 90 per cent of its value in the past year as investors have grown deeply worried over the health of the business. The latest blow was the announcement on Jan. 7 that a major satellite that generated US$85-million in revenue last year has failed. That news led multiple analysts to cut their ratings on the shares, and the stock dropped by half in the first two days of last week.

The company said Monday that Howard Lance had resigned his dual role of president and chief executive, as well as his seat on the board. His replacement is Daniel Jablonsky, who most recently served as president of DigitalGlobe, the Colorado-based company that MacDonald, Dettwiler acquired in 2017 in order to form Maxar. Mr. Jablonsky has been with DigitalGlobe since 2012, gaining the presidency of the subsidiary in 2017.

The company’s TSX-listed shares were up 7 per cent Monday on the news, closing at $8.29. The shares' 52-week high is $79.91, and they crossed $100 in May, 2015.

In a statement, Maxar chairman Howell Estes III said, “Dan is the right leader for Maxar and now is the right time for this transition as we work to unlock the value of our operations for all stakeholders and maximize returns for our shareholders.”

In that statement, Mr. Jablonsky said that “delivering sustainable revenue and cash flows” is a top priority for the company, as well as “clarifying longer-term growth prospects, required investments and the optimal capital structure. … We are already working on action plans and will address these plans in the near future.”

Maxar shares were trading in the $50s last summer when short-seller Spruce Point Capital Management targeted the company with a lengthy report, saying the company’s accounting choices and financial reporting masked a business with weaker cash generation than investors and analysts believed. As a short-seller, Spruce Point profits as shares decline in value. (A Spruce Point spokesman declined to reveal the size of the firm’s short position.)

Maxar put out a lengthy rebuttal, but its subsequent financial results were disappointing, including an October report where it missed expectations on revenue and profits and wrote down the value of its GeoComm satellite business, suggesting it would never generate the cash previously expected.