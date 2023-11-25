Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail collected data about 439 cities across the country, spanning a variety of categories including economy, housing, health care, education and weather

Mahima Singh and Chen Wang

When people are considering relocating to a new city, there are many factors worth considering. It’s a highly personal decision, but a ranking with the livability of a city at the centre can help provide some guidance.

Our evaluation involved an analysis of 43 variables, which span 10 categories that we’ve identified as particularly crucial when an individual contemplates relocating to a new area. These categories are Economy, Housing, Demographics, Health Care, Safety, Education, Community, Amenities, Transportation and Climate.

Explore our complete list of 439 cities across the country, featuring rankings in each of our 10 categories to illustrate how each city performed against the rest.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

Follow the authors of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

Check Following for new articles

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

Follow the authors of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

Check Following for new articles

Interact with The Globe

Trending

Cost of Living

Flipping out: new home buyers offering discounts to escape deals

Robert McLister

The 100 most livable cities in Canada

Young Money

Past governments didn’t work out how to pay for boomers’ retirement

Paul Kershaw

York University professor among those charged with defacing Indigo store

What’s the best way for Owen, 61, to financially manage a chronic illness?

Mastermind Toys granted creditor protection, plans to close stores

Opinion

Prices rising in a weak economy: Your home is the problem, fuelling stagflation

John Rapley

The investment industry is misusing these stats to drive you away from GICs