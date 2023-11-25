When considering the best places to retire, we placed priority on factors related to strong communities and health care. An average retiree seeks a safe and peaceful environment, with good health care facilities, pleasant climate and a range of leisure activities. In addition to the variables used for the main ranking, we’ve incorporated data that highlights the portion of the population that is age 65 and over, aiming to pinpoint communities where retirees would be most likely to find opportunities to socialize.

This is one of six rankings designed to help people find the best city for them based on their stage of life. When people are considering relocating to a new city, there are many factors worth considering. It’s a highly personal decision, but a ranking with the livability of a city at the centre can help provide some guidance.

We’ve collected data from 439 cities across the country, each with a population exceeding 10,000. Our evaluation involved an analysis of 43 variables, which span 10 categories that we’ve identified as particularly crucial when an individual contemplates relocating to a new area. These categories are Economy, Housing, Demographics, Health Care, Safety, Education, Community, Amenities, Transportation and Climate.