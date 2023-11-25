Our young professionals ranking is designed for recent postsecondary graduates who are looking for a dynamic blend of vibrant job prospects, affordable housing and an active social environment. Unlike our overall ranking, it also takes into account the percentage of non-family households and the percentage of one-person households. This is useful for young people seeking people with similar living arrangements, whether alone, or with roommates or friends. We also put a heavier weight on economic and lifestyle factors, to cater to a group most likely looking to find a job – and have a good time. Meanwhile, Education and Climate have been given the lowest priority in our evaluation criteria.

This is one of six rankings designed to help people find the best city for them based on their stage of life. When people are considering relocating to a new city, there are many factors worth considering. It’s a highly personal decision, but a ranking with the livability of a city at the centre can help provide some guidance.

We’ve collected data from 439 cities across the country, each with a population exceeding 10,000. Our evaluation involved an analysis of 43 variables, which span 10 categories that we’ve identified as particularly crucial when an individual contemplates relocating to a new area. These categories are Economy, Housing, Demographics, Health Care, Safety, Education, Community, Amenities, Transportation and Climate.