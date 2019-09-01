New dividend all-stars, what a hot stock picker likes now and how to know when to sell: What you need to know in investing this week

Looking for investing ideas? Here’s your weekly digest of the Globe’s latest insights and analysis from the pros, stock tips, portfolio strategies plus what investors need to know for the week ahead.
• This $100-million fund manager has overseen returns of 19% over the past year. Here’s what he’s buying and selling
National Bank shakes up its Dividend All-Stars portfolio
This week, National Bank released its updated 2019 Dividend All-Stars portfolio, Jennifer Dowty writes. In early February, it published its recommended list of 24 dividend securities to own. Over the past six months, the portfolio has performed relatively in-line with the S&P/TSX Composite Index. The Dividend All-Stars portfolio has delivered a total return (including the yield) of 4.2 per cent compared to a total return of 4.6 per cent reported by the S&P/TSX Composite Index. Since the initial report was published, four stocks have been removed from the portfolio, while three were added: Cineplex, Intertape Polymer Group and Pason Systems. Read more about them and get the full dividend all-star list here.
Her investment is up 22 per cent - should she sell in case the market crashes?
Shaky stock markets and growing concern about recession raise a question if you’re an investor who remembers the carnage of 2008-09, Rob Carrick writes. Should you take profits on your stock market holdings and hold cash, or ride out whatever’s ahead? One reader writes that a few years ago, she bought a U.S. equity fund that has increased in value by 22 per cent. “How do I judge when to sell?” she asked.
This is a question relevant to all investors right now. It’s getting tense in the markets today – bond yields have plunged and stocks had a nasty time of it last week. No one wants to see investments that have done well get whacked. Here’s a quick guide for everyday investors on how to judge when to sell.
This stock picker is outperforming nearly everybody else. Here’s how he is doing it
When it comes to investing, Daniel Sparks is lighting it up, Larry MacDonald writes. According to TipRanks.com, his 300-plus stock picks since 2013 have averaged a gain of 26.2 per cent within a year. This performance puts him in the top three of the 6,842 financial bloggers tracked by TipRanks. The Globe and Mail recently spoke with Mr. Sparks, who writes for the Motley Fool investing website, about his approach, his best and worst picks and which stocks he likes right now.
While many investors are focused on when the next recession will hit, value manager Talbot Babineau is thinking about his next home run, Brenda Bouw writes. “We really don’t focus on where markets are going in the short term. We are focused on individual securities and their underlying fundamentals and what’s impacting their intrinsic value versus the [market] noise,” says the CEO of IBV Capital Ltd., which has about $100-million in assets.
His IBV Capital Global Value Fund’s latest win was its four-year investment in Ascendant Group, the company behind Bermuda Electric Light, which was recently bought by Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. for US$365-million. IBV was the largest independent shareholder and saw a return of 189 per cent. The Globe and Mail recently spoke with Mr. Babineau about what he has been buying and selling.
I want to live off dividends. Should I worry about dividend cuts?
A reader wrote to Investor Clinic, saying he’s concerned about a big market downturn affecting the dividend payouts he plans to live on. John Heinzl responds: You can minimize the risk of dividend cuts in your portfolio by investing in strong, stable businesses with a history of raising – not reducing – their dividends. But you can’t eliminate the risk entirely.
During the financial crisis in 2009, for example, Manulife Financial surprised many investors by cutting its dividend in half. Since then, we’ve seen dividend reductions from companies including power producer TransAlta, mutual fund provider AGF Management, broadcaster Corus Entertainment and a long list of oil and gas producers. The good news is that dividend cuts are still relatively rare, especially for well-established companies that have a strong competitive position. Among Canada’s major banks, for example, the last of the Big Six to cut its dividend was National Bank of Canada, and that was back in 1992.
What investors need to know for the week ahead
Eyes will be on the Bank of Canada in the week ahead, as it makes its latest rate announcement on Wednesday. A rate cut is unlikely this time, but could come as early as its Oct. 30 announcement. The Canadian and U.S. markets will be closed Monday for Labour Day. Economic data on tap for the week include Canadian job numbers for August (Friday) as well as: Canadian imports and exports, and the U.S. goods and services trade deficit for July, plus Canadian and U.S. vehicles sales for August (Wednesday); U.S. durable goods orders and factory orders for July (Thursday). Companies releasing their latest earnings include Alimentation Couche-Tard, Barnes and Noble, American Eagle Outfitters, Lululemon and Transcontinental.
