New regulations could mean it’s back to the books for mutual fund advisers

Mutual fund advisers in Canada may soon be facing new regulatory rules that will require the completion of continuing education credits in order to retain their mutual fund licence.

Many industry professionals, such as lawyers and accountants, must complete continuing education (CE) requirements to maintain a high standard of professionalism and keep them up to date on industry knowledge. But mutual fund-licensed financial advisers currently do not need CE courses to maintain their licence.

Now, almost three years after launching a working group, the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada (MFDA) has published for public comment proposed CE requirements that will affect more than 82,000 registered representatives at approximately 91 dealer firms.

“The MFDA’s CE initiative forms part of our ongoing effort to further enhance adviser proficiency and professionalism,” MFDA president and chief executive Mark Gordon said in a statement. “We believe that raising the standard of adviser knowledge through enhanced proficiency requirements will ultimately benefit Canadian investors and further promote investor confidence.”

If approved, mutual fund advisers, chief compliance officers, ultimate designated persons and branch managers will now have to complete a required number of CE credits every two years. Registrants will have to complete eight business-conduct credits and two MFDA-compliance credits. In addition, mutual fund advisers will have to complete 20 professional-development credits.

The proposed requirements have been a long time coming, says Nelson Cheng, CEO of Sterling Mutuals, an independent mutual fund dealer.

“The introduction of CE credits for the mutual fund industry is a good step toward strengthening the profession,” says Mr. Cheng, who oversees 300 mutual fund advisers. “Many of the credits overlap with what is already required for life insurance agents and financial planners, so it shouldn’t be too much of an extra burden for an adviser who is both a certified planner or life-licensed, for example.”

During the development of the proposed new rules, the MFDA reviewed the requirements of several other CE programs administered by other industry organizations including the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC), the Chambre de la sécurité financière, the Financial Planning Standards Council and Advocis, the membership organization for financial advisers and planners.

IIROC advisers who are licensed to sell securities must complete 42 hours of CE credits over a three-year cycle, while advisers who hold the certified financial planner (CFP) designation must complete 25 hours of CE requirements every year.

Since the MFDA first announced it was considering the introduction of educational standards, there was concern around the duplication of CE requirements with other designations such as the CFP or Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU).

Through several discussion papers and comment periods, the MFDA has examined the impact on these advisers, and says the CE requirements of other organizations may also be eligible to meet proposed MFDA CE requirements. In addition, the MFDA has already been in discussions with other CE providers to avoid overlap and says duplication in credits is not expected to be a significant issue going forward.

“We are currently exploring opportunities to co-ordinate our resources respecting accreditation, tracking, and reporting of CE credits,” the MFDA said in a statement.

In addition, unlike the current IIROC model, grandfathering of professional development credits is not permitted under the MFDA proposed requirement. IIROC advisers who have been continuously licensed for more than 10 years as of Jan. 1, 2000, are only required to complete the compliance portion of the program during each cycle.

The proposed rules could be finalized later this year.