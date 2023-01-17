As responsible investing becomes more popular, terms like shareholder engagement can still be confusing.

Improved fluency in the language of responsible investing (RI) can help investors have more productive conversations with their advisors, and better explore options, says Tim Nash, a Toronto-based financial planner at Good Investing.

“It’s challenging to keep up with the terminology in this fast-growing space. There is confusion about the different approaches falling under the large RI umbrella.”

A recent report by Franklin Templeton Investments noted that 61 per cent of Canadian respondents deemed environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues to be important considerations for investing. Only four in 10 knew what ESG involves.

Those interested in pursuing this style of investing in 2023 need to know these nine terms in the RI glossary: