A market strategist offers five thoughts on the research, analysis and ephemera that’s crossed his desk this week.

1. RBC Capital Markets analyst Geoffrey Kwan provided valuable insights into the domestic mortgage and housing markets. He notes that so far, higher mortgage rates have not put a major damper on the housing market, which has been supported by strong employment, consumer cash reserves, high immigration levels and lenders willing to change mortgage terms to avoid defaults. The most recent data, from February, shows a slowdown in mortgage growth to 5.9 per cent year over year, well below the 10.8-per-cent rate a year ago. Home prices are showing signs of increasing but activity remains slow. Existing home sales are down 37 per cent year over year. RBC RY-T believes that home prices will remain strong unless significant job losses occur. Housing affordability fell for the ninth consecutive quarter and is close to the record low set in 1981. RBC’s affordability indicator measures home ownership costs as a percentage of median household income.

2. Bank of Nova Scotia analyst Meny Grauman thinks banks investors should position themselves defensively, and chose Toronto-Dominion Bank TD-T as his top pick ahead of sector earnings reports that begin next Wednesday. Mr. Grauman expects that rising provisions for credit losses slowing mortgage growth, higher funding costs (short-term interest rates) and a difficult backdrop for wealth management and capital markets operations will limit profit growth for the remainder of the year. The potential for a Canadian recession adds to the risks. The analyst likes TD as a low (relative) risk play after management walked away from the acquisition of U.S.-based First Horizon Corp. The bank boasts what Mr. Grauman calls an “underappreciated fortress balance sheet.”

3. U.S. communications giant T-Mobile endured its second major network hack this year in May, underscoring a broad trend that is driving corporate spending on network security. Morgan Stanley analyst Hamza Fodderwala believes Palo Alto Networks PANW-Q is extremely well-positioned to benefit. The analyst notes that investors are cautious on the stock ahead of the imminent earnings report (next Tuesday), which enhances potential short-term upside. The analyst has a US$255 price target on the stock. Mr. Fodderwala notes three reasons for the stock to climb after the earnings announcement provides clarity on recent growth. One, he believes Palo Alto Networks is set for inclusion into the S&P 500. Two, consensus profit estimates for the next two quarters are strong. And three, Morgan Stanley expects that at an analyst day this fall, management will provide strong growth estimates for the 2026 fiscal year. In a Wednesday research report, Goldman Sachs recommended buying call options (which benefit from a rising stock price) ahead of Palo Alto’s earnings report as a tactical trade idea for aggressive and experienced investors.

4. The results of BofA Securities’ popular monthly fund manager survey were published this week. These consensus views are generally more important when they’re wrong – the scramble to reposition portfolios once it becomes obvious the managers had made a mistake often results in market volatility. This month’s survey sees fund managers with mixed feelings about the economy. Overall global growth expectations are the lowest they’ve been all year, but 63 per cent of managers expect a soft economic landing. A majority of managers, 61 per cent, believe the U.S. Federal Reserve is done hiking rates and that rate cuts will begin in January, 2024. On asset allocation, a major shift from commodities into technology stocks was recorded. The most crowded trades are long technology, short U.S. banks and short the U.S. dollar.

5. The Citi global research team has a rather dire outlook for copper prices, which is not ideal for my personal holding in First Quantum Minerals FM-T. Citi’s commodity strategists Ed Morse believes copper is “the last shoe to drop” and will fall 3.6 per cent to US$3.63 in the short term. Analyst Ephrem Ravi notes that mining stocks have historically followed the copper-to-gold ratio, which measures investors’ belief in global growth relative to market risk. Citi expects the gold price to climb as copper falls, causing the ratio to drop significantly.