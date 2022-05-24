Many factors determine how much to contribute to an RESP, including your available income, what other savings are available and how long until the student begins school. Keep in mind the average cost in for a year of undergraduate tuition was in 2021/2022, according to Statistics Canada.

While everyone's circumstances are different, there's a clear advantage in starting to save early. Here's one example: if you open an RESP in the first year of a child’s life, you’ll need to contribute $2,500 a year (about $208 per month) for 14 years to get the most possible from the Canadian Education Savings Grant (CESG) as quickly as possible. You would then need to contribute at least $1,000 in the 15th year to get the maximum $7,200 in CESG. If you wait until the child is 11, you’ll have to save $5,000 a year for seven years to get $7,000 in grants.

Some RESP and government grant rules to keep in mind ▼ The Canadian Education Savings Grant (CESG) program matches 20 per cent of the first $2,500 contributed each year. That means a maximum grant of $500 each year. These are available from the year the child is born until the year they turn 17. The total basic CESG amount available is $7,200.

If you start contributing late or don't contribute enough to get the full CESG some years, grant room carries over. But you can't catch up all at once. The maximum CESG per year is $1,000.

There is no maximum monthly or yearly RESP contribution. But the lifetime limit is $50,000 per beneficiary.

All of this means that if you were to contribute the same amount each month for , the maximum monthly amount would be about .

, the maximum monthly amount would be about . There are additional grants and programs available in some provinces and federally based on income level.