OSC, other regulators crack down on cryptocurrency-related investment fraud

Ontario’s securities watchdog says it took part in “Operation Cryptosweep,” a joint initiative involving North American securities regulators to crack down on fraudulent cryptocurrency-related investment schemes.

The Ontario Securities Commission joined forces with more than 40 provincial and state regulators across Canada and the U.S. to warn investors about unregistered and fraudulent initial coin offerings and other cryptocurrency-related investment products, the watchdog said in a statement.

Initial coin offerings, or ICOs, are a new method of fundraising, similar to crowdfunding, in which companies sell digital tokens to finance a venture. Some companies have managed to raise millions of dollars very quickly using this method, with little more than a white paper outlining their business plan.

The Globe and Mail reported last month that Ontario’s securities watchdog had sent out a wave of letters to cryptocurrency firms requesting more information about how their businesses operate. Those who had done ICOs or operated cryptocurrency exchanges were the targets of the information requests.

Last week, the OSC cautioned investors about five cryptocurrency firms - BTCReal, BitSerial, Hypercube Ventures LP, CabinCoin OÜ and BaapPay Inc. - that are not registered in the province to solicit investments or provide advice on the buying or selling of securities.

Regulators around the globe have been on high alert recently for cryptocurrency firms that have run afoul of securities laws, for instance by selling unregistered securities through coin or token offerings.

Although some have taken the position that the digital tokens are not securities, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission chairman Jay Clayton told a Senate hearing earlier this year that every ICO he has seen looks like a security.

The Canadian Securities Administrators – an umbrella organization of provincial securities regulators – said last summer that said it will decide on a case-by-case basis whether or not a particular token offering constitutes a security.

The North American Securities Administrators Association, which includes the OSC among its members, said in a statement that Operation Cryptosweep has resulted in nearly 70 inquiries and investigations and 35 pending or completed enforcement actions since the beginning of May.

“The persistently expanding exploitation of the crypto ecosystem by fraudsters is a significant threat to Main Street investors in the United States and Canada,” Joseph Borg, NASAA president and director of the Alabama Securities Commission, said in a statement.

“Cryptocriminals need to know that state and provincial securities regulators are taking swift and effective action to protect investors from their schemes and scams.”

Mr. Borg added that although not all ICO or cryptocurrency-related investment products are fraudulent, investors should approach all such investment vehicles with “extreme caution.”