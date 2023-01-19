An investment property is any piece of real estate you might own other than your principal residence. It may take the form of a condominium in a tower, a townhouse, single-family home or vacation cottage on a lake. There are also opportunities in commercial real estate, such as condo-style offices, industrial property and retail space.

Small investors usually buy real estate for the purpose of renting it, either short-term (as with Airbnb) or long-term, to generate income. Wealthy investors with longer timelines sometimes engage in “land banking”: buying vacant or agricultural land in the expectation that demand will grow in the area for housing or other more intensive uses, whereupon they can sell it to a developer for a big capital gain.

Why invest in real estate in Canada?

Real estate is its own asset class, offering different attributes from equities and fixed income. As such, it can help diversify wealth. Investing in real estate does not require specialized expertise; most Canadians understand the basics of holding property through home ownership. Many have done very well due to home price appreciation over the past two decades.

The inflation-adjusted returns for real estate over the past 50 years in Canada are very similar to that of equities. But those returns came with much less volatility than stock markets. In addition, income forms a bigger portion of its total return compared to stocks, which are more about capital gains. So real estate may be a more suitable investment for income-oriented investors such as retirees. But young investors, too, can take advantage of the leverage uniquely available to real-estate investors; banks will readily lend you up to four times your money at favourable rates to buy real estate, where they won’t do that if you are buying stocks or bonds.

“As the property appreciates, the return on initial investment for your down payment can be much higher due to the leveraged amount,” said Sabine Ghali, managing director of Buttonwood Property Management in Toronto. Of course, as many landlords are finding this year, leverage works the other way, too; when property values come down, the loan principal owed remains just as daunting.