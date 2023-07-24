Open this photo in gallery: Illustration by Sam Island

Retire Rich Roadmap is a new five-week newsletter course from The Globe and Mail to help Canadians start to think about what retirement will look like for them - and what steps are needed to get there.

Over the course of five weeks, the newsletter will cover practical tips, from figuring out how much money you’ll need to live comfortably to building a nest egg. This course will start you thinking about a life that may be years away but is well worth planning for.

Click to subscribe to Retire Rich Roadmap now

What you’ll learn:

Week 1: What is your retirement age, anyway? Doing the math to determine when you can retire can be a sobering exercise or a pleasant surprise. We’ll walk you through the steps and provide a checklist for when you’re to start seriously thinking about that final paycheque.

Week 2: How much your retirement will cost vs. how much you’re making right now. How much money will you need in retirement? We’ll dissect your lifestyle costs and export those numbers into the future. The goal is to come up with an accurate picture of what it costs to keep you clothed, fed, and sheltered.

Week 3: Building your retirement nest egg, piece by piece. We’ll walk through the most common ways to save for retirement, looking at some lesser-known options and long-term approaches to wealth building in general.

Week 4: Which parts of your retirement are you already paying for? Keeping track of how much you’ll receive from CPP, OAS, or employer pension plans can be challenging. We’ll go through the financial programs that are available for senior-aged Canadian retirees and how much they offer.

Week 5: Tying everything together with a will and insurance. Nobody wants to think about their death — or spend money to prepare for it. But along with taxes, it is of course one of life’s certainties. The last installment of the Retire Rich newsletter covers the big “what if” and what you need to do to ensure you don’t leave a big mess behind for your loved ones



Ready to think about your (eventual) financial freedom?

Introducing Retire Rich Roadmap, a 5-part newsletter course to set you up with the tools you need to think about retirement, whether that's happening now or in a few decades. Sign up now – each lesson will land in your inbox on Thursday.



Pass it on