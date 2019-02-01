Rob Carrick’s 2019 ETF Buyer’s Guide: Best Canadian equity funds

Last year’s big decline in the Canadian stock market offers a lesson for ETF investors on the importance of digging deep into a fund before buying.

The S&P/TSX composite index lost 8.9 per cent on a total return basis in 2018 (dividends plus share price changes), while the Canadian equity funds in the 2019 edition of the Globe and Mail ETF Buyers’ Guide lost as little as 2.8 per cent and as much as 10.1 per cent.

Eleven Canadian equity ETFs are covered – some that track major indexes, some that screen indexes for stocks with particular virtues and a couple of low-volatility funds. Their widely varying returns last year highlight how differently these strategies work in a down market.

Story continues below advertisement

Emphasize the five-year numbers in evaluating the ETFs in the guide – they mean the most. The one-year numbers simply show how much pain you might have to endure on the road to strong long-term results that justify the ups and downs of stock market investing. The pain factor is important because investors who know what to expect in down markets are more likely to avoid making damaging emotions-based changes to their portfolio.

There will be six 2019 ETF guide instalments appearing on alternating weekends through February and March. The Guide includes only established funds, which means a five-year track record at least.

An ETF is a low-fee version of a mutual fund that trades like a stock. The traditional ETF tracks major stock and bond indexes, while others follow specific screening strategies or have a manager who picks stocks. To invest in ETFs, you need a brokerage account. For help on that, consult the ranking of online brokers we will publish on Feb. 9.

Click here to download an Excel version of the guide.