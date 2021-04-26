Rob Carrick’s ETF Buyer’s Guide 2021: The complete series

This year’s edition of the ETF Buyer’s Guide offers Globe and Mail subscribers an opportunity to look at how exchange-traded funds responded during of the most dramatic periods in recent stock market history – a massive crash in the winter of 2020, followed by a sustained surge higher.

The guide shows you how ETFs in six categories managed these ups and downs. Canadian, U.S. and global international equity funds are included, as are Canadian dividend funds, Canadian bond funds and balanced ETFs, also known as asset allocation funds.

Investing in ETFs requires an online brokerage account. For help choosing an online broker, consult the latest Globe and Mail Online Brokerage Ranking.