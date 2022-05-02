Skip to main content
Here are all of Rob Carrick's top picks

Rob CarrickPersonal Finance Columnist

This year’s edition of the ETF Buyer’s Guide offers Globe and Mail subscribers an opportunity to look at how exchange-traded funds in six categories managed the ups and downs of the market as stocks take a breather after a long surge from their pandemic lows. Canadian, U.S. and global international equity funds are included, as are Canadian dividend funds, Canadian bond funds and balanced ETFs, also known as asset allocation funds.

Investing in ETFs requires an online brokerage account. For help choosing an online broker, consult the latest Globe and Mail Online Brokerage Ranking.

Best Canadian equity funds What a year it was for these basic portfolio building blocks: double-digit gains up and down the line over the previous one- and three-year periods.
Read the article
Best Canadian bond funds Exchange-traded funds holding bonds are a cost-efficient, simple way to get diversified exposure to bonds, which almost all portfolios need to limit the downside when stocks plunge. But the returns produced by these defensive holdings have been pretty bad in the past while.
Read the article
Best U.S. equity funds So much of your success as a Canadian investor depends on how much exposure you have to the U.S. market.
Read the article
Best international equity funds The weakest performing equity fund in your ETF portfolio could be the one that requires the most attention to keep costs low.
Read the article
Best Canadian dividend funds Dividend stocks are seen as being more stable than the broader market, but the funds listed here are both less and more volatile than the index.
Read the article
Best Balanced ETFs Think of these exchange-traded funds as an instant portfolio of Canadian, U.S. and international stocks, plus bonds designed for a particular investing need.
Read the article

