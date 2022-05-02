This year’s edition of the ETF Buyer’s Guide offers Globe and Mail subscribers an opportunity to look at how exchange-traded funds in six categories managed the ups and downs of the market as stocks take a breather after a long surge from their pandemic lows. Canadian, U.S. and global international equity funds are included, as are Canadian dividend funds, Canadian bond funds and balanced ETFs, also known as asset allocation funds.

Investing in ETFs requires an online brokerage account. For help choosing an online broker, consult the latest Globe and Mail Online Brokerage Ranking.