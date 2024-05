This first instalment of the 2024 Globe and Mail ETF Buyer’s Guide makes the case quite well for the simplicity of buy-and-hold investing with exchange-traded funds. It almost sounds too easy to just buy some good ETFs and hold on to them, but the strategy flat-out works.

Investing in ETFs requires an online brokerage account. For help choosing an online broker, consult the latest Globe and Mail Online Brokerage Ranking.