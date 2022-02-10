Dee Simpson on a cycling trip in Macedonia in Sept., 2018.Handout

Dee Simpson retired from her film and television production company at age 65 and took up her fourth career as a personal trainer. Fourteen years later, at age 79, the Torontonian is currently working with 11 clients ranging in age from 56 to 84. Her oldest client to date was 101 and her youngest, 38.

“I’ve always been fit and active and very driven but I’d never actually been to a gym until I was 61 and I was looking for something new to do,” says Ms. Simpson, who ran her first marathon at age 60, finishing first in her age category in the Ottawa Marathon and qualified for the prestigious Boston Marathon.

She completed her personal trainer certification five years later and began taking on clients through Vintage Fitness in Toronto, which specializes in training for people over age 50.

Having a mature trainer helps people get over their fears, Ms. Simpson adds. “A less young fitness trainer – I don’t use the word older – is far less intimidating,” she says. “I’ve had so many people tell me even in their 50s and 60s, that they didn’t want to be trained by a beauty in Lycra who has no idea how they are feeling.”

A mature trainer is aware of the physical limitations and is reassuring, even inspiring, she says. “I always work out along with them as much as I can and I think that often is motivational.” Dene Moore reports

How to contribute to your RRSP even if you don’t have the cash

Tim Cestnick recalls the story of Simon Chaplin from Wales who, about half a dozen years ago, hooked up a device to emit smoke from the back of his car. The idea was that, if the police ever tried to stop him for speeding, he’d create a smokescreen and make a speedy escape, writes Mr. Cestnick, co-founder and CEO of Our Family Office Inc., in his latest column for the Globe.

As it turns out, Mr. Chaplin thought he was cleverly evading police one day using his James Bond-style invention, but when the smoke cloud lifted, the police simply followed the remaining smoke trail ahead and caught him.

A lot of Canadians are like Mr. Chaplin when it comes to their retirement planning, Mr. Cestnick writes. They make plans to save for retirement but find out when they do retire that their plans didn’t work out the way they expected. The reason usually is that they haven’t set aside enough money on a consistent basis. In this column, he discusses three ideas to contribute to your RRSP if you don’t have the cash.

Can this 55-year-old Vancouverite afford to retire in five years?

Rose is age 55 and single “with two newly independent young adult children,” she writes in an e-mail. “I live in Vancouver, have a condo that is paid off and work a full-time job.” Her management job pays a base salary of $154,000 a year plus bonus of $25,000.

“I believe I have been financially responsible and would like to retire before 65, but I have no idea if that is something I can afford to do,” she adds. “My goal in (hopefully early) retirement is ideally to be able to maintain my current lifestyle: travel, dining out, attending events. However, maybe I would sacrifice some of that in order to stop working earlier.”

Rose wonders where to invest her cash-flow surplus. She also has some U.S. dollars sitting in a bank account. Short term, she wants to repay a personal loan, build an emergency fund and buy a new vehicle. She hopes to retire in about five years at age 60 with after-tax spending power of $50,000 to $60,000 a year. “Will I have the funds required?” Rose asks.

In the latest Financial Facelift column, Barbara Knoblach, a financial planner at Money Coaches Canada in Edmonton, to look at Rose’s situation.

Why it’s a bad idea to retire with more money than you need

Sylvia Bloom lived in a rent-controlled apartment in Brooklyn and took the subway to her job as a legal secretary for a Wall Street firm, writes Dan Bortolotti, a portfolio manager and financial planner at PWL Capital in Toronto.

She worked until just a few years before her death in 2016 at the age of 96. Her family and friends knew she was financially comfortable, but they were shocked when her will was made public, Mr. Bortolotti explain in his Globe column. During her 67-year career, Ms. Bloom had amassed a fortune of US$8.2-million, which she left to a Manhattan social services organization and a scholarship fund.

Many people lauded Ms. Bloom for her extraordinary generosity, but Bill Perkins wasn’t one of them. “In all candour, I don’t see Bloom’s actions as the height of selflessness,” he writes in his book, Die With Zero: Getting All You Can from Your Money and Your Life. “By definition, you cannot be generous when you’re dead.”

Mr. Bortolotti says while those comments sound harsh, Mr. Perkins isn’t passing judgment on the woman’s moral character, only her methods.

When is it better to use an RRSP, a TFSA – or both?

Canadian investors face a conundrum each year: How should they decide whether to put their money in a tax-free savings account (TFSA) versus a registered retirement savings plan (RRSP)? And more specifically, is there a way to use both to maximize returns and save on taxes?

The question is a fundamental one all advisors have to address as they help their clients with their investment accounts. As Terry Cain reports for Globe Advisor, while there are some basic rules of thumb, advisors have different approaches when guiding their clients around this issue.

Why 2022 is a year to dig deep for contributions to RRSPs and TFSAs

Is 2022 the year you go big on contributions to TFSAs and RRSP?

As the Globe’s Rob Carrick writes, there’s a unique opportunity to build wealth for yourself, and do some public good. A lot of cash savings have piled up because of the pandemic. If it all gets spent, inflation worsens and interest rates will have to rise a lot.

Solution: Divert some cash into registered retirement savings plans and tax-free savings accounts.

The deadline for RRSP contributions that count toward your 2021 tax return is March 1, while TFSA contributions can be made any time. Mr. Carrick notes that you use Canada Revenue Agency’s online My Account service, you can look up your accumulated personal RRSP and TFSA contribution room.

In case you missed it

How robots can make aging in place more enjoyable

Pepper isn’t your average seniors’ residence care worker. That was immediately evident when the diminutive robot arrived at the Yee Hong Centre for Geriatric Care in Scarborough, Ont. to lead weekly exercises, call bingo numbers and take visitors’ temperatures during the pandemic.

Less clear was whether staff – and more importantly, the senior centre’s residents – would embrace the mechanical person with large, round eyes and a tablet embedded in its chest. The robotics team at the University of Toronto (U of T) that programmed Pepper, alongside a fellow robot named Salt, certainly tried their best to design it to fit in.

The robots have facial expressions and can gesture with their arms and head, says Goldie Nejat, Canada research chair in robots for society, who leads the U of T’s Autonomous Systems and Biomechatronics Laboratory. “They use the same verbal and non-verbal communication we use, and they have some emotional intelligence, so they can detect emotions and respond to them,” Dr. Nejat says.

The notion of robots caring for aging people may sound like science fiction, but the Pepper pilot shows the future is closer than most people realize. “We’re about five years away from seeing robots more commonly used in the home or at [seniors’] residences,” Dr. Nejat adds. Joel Schlesinger reports

Why loneliness is a serious and growing health issue among seniors

When asked about loneliness, Gregor Sneddon recalls a visit he made to a single senior woman who was blind and lived alone. She relied on volunteers to bring her food and medications. Mr. Sneddon, executive director of the non-profit HelpAge Canada, went into her fridge during his visit and found a jar full of mould.

“And this woman still managed to be cheerful and so grateful to have somebody come to visit her,” says Mr. Sneddon, whose organization’s mandate is to address isolation and loneliness in the mature population. “Just imagine facing the world alone. You have nobody to share a meal with. You have nobody to share your day with, to speak to, to reflect and engage in who you are.”

Knowing that we are needed and that we belong is a primal human need, he says. “Without that, we deteriorate very quickly.”

Census data shows almost one in four Canadians aged 65 and older live alone and about half over the age of 80 report feeling lonely, according to a report from the National Seniors Council. Numerous studies have linked loneliness to health issues including diabetes, heart disease, stroke, mental health struggles, and the onset of Alzheimer’s and dementia.

“It existed before COVID but COVID has certainly had an impact … There has been quite an increase in social isolation,” says Suzanne Dupuis-Blanchard, chairperson of the National Seniors Council and research chair in population aging of the Consortium national de formation en santé at the Université de Moncton. Dene Moore reports

Ask Sixty Five

Question: As a follow-up to the question in the Jan. 6 newsletter, what happens if I lend money to my daughter to buy a house. Does the loan amount form part of the net family amount and get included in the case of the breakdown of the marriage?

We asked Jag Gandhi, vice-president of wealth planning at Gluskin Sheff, who responded to the original question, to answer this one as well:

It will depend on the jurisdiction that you live in to determine how liabilities would be included in the calculation of the division of assets between spouses on marital breakdown. In Ontario, a determination would need to be made whether the funds provided to your daughter were considered a loan or a gift.

A loan would reduce the net value of the family property upon marital breakdown by providing a deduction for the debt at the date of separation. Gifts received from a third party during the marriage are deemed excluded property unless the funds were used towards the matrimonial home in which case the funds are included in the party’s net family property and shared with the soon to be ex-spouse, which in turn will benefit the soon to be ex-spouse.

There are several facts that are taken into account to determine if the funds provided to a child are considered a loan versus a gift. Some include: Was the loan made before or after marriage? Is a formal loan agreement in place? Is interest being charged? What are the repayment terms of the loan, and have any payments been made? And has the loan been registered against the property?

It will come down to an analysis of the facts to determine the intention of the funds being provided.

Having the proper documentation in place to be clear about your intention of truly loaning the funds will be critical and that the funds were not a gift disguised as a loan to avoid family law entitlement. Before providing any funds to your daughter, you should speak to a lawyer to fully understand when and how such a loan should be structured in your particular circumstance.

Have a question about money or lifestyle topics for seniors, or want to suggest a story idea for the Sixty Five series? Please email us at sixtyfive@globeandmail.com and we will find experts and answer your questions in future newsletters.