Jordan and Joy have raised two children, paid off the family home and cottage, and amassed substantial savings and investments. Jordan, who is age 58, runs his own successful technical business while Jill, 57, is a self-employed consultant. Neither has a company pension.

Jordan’s business grosses about $400,000 a year, from which he draws a salary of $75,000 a year and more if needed. Joy bills about $50,000 a year.

Now they’re looking to retire from work, Joy as soon as possible and Jordan gradually, going from full to part-time in a couple of years and hanging up his hat for good at 65. They want to spend two or three months in a warmer climate each year and do some adventure travelling. “Is this feasible?” Joy asks in an e-mail.

When the time comes, they’d like to help their two children – age 22 and 26 – buy a first home. They are also planning to leave them the family cottage.

“What is the most tax-efficient way of drawing our retirement income?” Joy asks. Their retirement spending goal is about $145,000 a year after tax.

In the latest Financial Facelift, Warren MacKenzie, a fee-only financial planner, chartered professional accountant (CPA) and certified financial planner (CFP) in Toronto, takes a look at Jordan and Jill’s situation.

Retirement Q&A

Q: My wife would like to start to withdraw from her long standing RRSP account, but I am still making contributions to a Spousal RRSP account in her name. Will a withdrawal from my wife’s regular RRSP get applied to my income for tax? Or am I able to contribute to the spousal plan and deduct the contribution from my income while she is withdrawing from her regular RRSP as income on her tax return?

We asked Rob Innes, a partner in Innes Associates Chartered Professional Accountants in London, On, to answer this one:

The contributor spouse (ie. you) would be taxable on withdrawals by your wife from her spousal RRSP, to the extent that you have contributed to a spousal RRSP in the year or the immediately preceding two years. So you really have to watch those dates.

An exemption exists if she has converted all or part of her spousal RRSP to a spousal RRIF and she withdraws the minimum from the spousal RRIF in the year you contributed to the spousal RRSP and the next two years. After that time period, your wife can withdraw any amount from the spousal RRIF without affecting your income.

So, to answer your question, a withdrawal from your wife’s regular RRSP will not get applied to your income for tax purposes, and you may contribute to the spousal plan and deduct the contribution from your income while she is withdrawing from her regular RRSP (or RRIF), which withdrawals are included as income on her tax return.

Some other tips you may find helpful: You may continue to contribute to a spousal RRSP in your wife’s name until the end of the year in which she turns 71. We encourage our clients to take advantage of their RRSP room while they can. Since they must include their minimum RRIF payment in their income in the year of withdrawal, some will borrow to make the spousal RRSP contribution and pay off the loan with their minimum RRIF payment. Or some will use their minimum RRIF payment to fund the spousal RRSP contribution (using the 60-day contribution window at the beginning of the calendar year).

Have a question about money or lifestyle topics for seniors? E-mail us at sixtyfive@globeandmail.com and we will find experts and answer your questions in future newsletters.