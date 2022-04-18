To new investors, “preferred” might be a misnomer. While they serve a purpose, preferred shares are often not a fit for young people’s portfolios.

This is because they do not offer the kind of share price growth that young investors are usually looking for. Preferred shares, as opposed to common shares, are a type of stock expected to pay a regular income rather than grow in value.

A company pays preferred shareholders income in the form of a dividend – a portion of its profits – to reward them for holding its stock. The value of the dividend is fixed when the preferred share is issued, in the same way a bond pays a fixed interest rate. As a result, preferreds are sometimes put in a category called “fixed income,” which also includes bonds.

But unlike with common shares, the value of a preferred share doesn’t change much. This means that while the investor will reap regular and dependable income – often higher than that offered from common shares – they won’t profit from a big rise in the share price.

Meanwhile, common shares can offer income as well as the possibility of growth. Some common shares, such as those of Telus Corp. and Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd., do both: They provide income through a dividend and also have a history of increasing in value over time. Other common shares, such as those of Shopify Inc. and BlackBerry Ltd., do not pay out any dividends. Instead, these companies reinvest their profits to prioritize business expansion.

There are some other features that distinguish the two types of shares. One key example: Preferred shareholders are given a higher priority if the company goes bankrupt, so will be given a portion of any proceeds before any is allocated to common shareholders.

As a result, preferred shares are good for investors who do not want to take on a lot of risk. But they aren’t totally risk-free.

While they do not provide the same unlimited capital appreciation as common shares, they can fluctuate slightly in price, said Susan O’Brien, wealth adviser at Richardson Wealth. “Preferred shares are generally issued at $25 and are redeemed at $25. Since they are bought and sold on the stock exchange they can be purchased above or below their issue price, which can result in a capital gain or loss.”

As a result, if investors buy preferred shares above their issue price – the initial sale price – and sell them when the price decreases, they may actually experience a capital loss, “something investors don’t always understand,” Ms. O’Brien said.

Given these differences, are preferred stocks right for young investors’ portfolios? Typically, no, according to Ms. O’Brien.

“They’re a great investment for people who are looking for income. But most young people aren’t looking for income. They’re looking to grow their wealth,” she said, noting that equity-only portfolio are quite common for young investors.

Typically, regular income is more suited for people who are not receiving a regular paycheque, such as people who are retired, or who want to earn income on an amount of money that they do not want to lose.

However, investors who have a significant purchase coming up – say, buying a house in five years – might want to consider allocating some of their funds to a fixed-income asset, she said.

In this case, a preferred share might be a good choice. If held in a non-registered investment account – and therefore not sheltered from tax – preferred shares actually receive preferential treatment when compared with a guaranteed investment certificate or bonds, said Mark Slater, a wealth adviser at CIBC Wood Gundy.

There are two types of preferred shares: perpetual preferreds and rate-reset preferreds. In choosing one or the other, he said, investors should be aware of overall economic conditions, as these will dictate their value on the market. “What drives the price of a preferred share is interest rates generally.”

With perpetual preferred shares, the dividend rate does not change. This makes them attractive if interest rates for other securities were decreasing. “You may want to lock in a fixed rate for an indefinite period of time,” Mr. Slater said.

But if interest rates on other securities were rising, the value of perpetual shares would drop. “Why would someone want to buy a 3 per cent perpetual preferred that could be locked in forever when rates could be going to 5 or 6 per cent?”

Rate-reset dividends, on the other hand, adjust their dividend rates up or down, depending on the interest rate environment, typically after five years. This means that the income could increase or decrease based on overall inflation. “That’s the more common one that we’ve seen in recent years,” Mr. Slater said.

Over all, while preferred shares have their benefits, investors should be aware of how they fit into their overall portfolio strategy before diving in.

