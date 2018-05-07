Six ETF picks for nervous Nellies

Investors have grown jittery now that volatility has returned to the stock market.

After a relatively calm 2017, global equity markets took a gut-wrenching hit in February amid concerns about rising interest rates, inflation and trade wars. Within one week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average suffered two 1,000-point drops.

While it may be unnerving for investors to see their portfolios take a haircut, heading to the sidelines can mean missing unpredictable market upswings. Without some exposure to equities, investors also might not be able to generate enough returns for retirement and potentially lose buying power.

Story continues below advertisement

Given the array of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that offer lower volatility, we asked three portfolio managers to give their top picks for nervous Nellies.

Open this photo in gallery Without some exposure to stocks through ETFs, investors might not be able to generate enough returns for retirement. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Lorne Zeiler, portfolio manager with TriDelta Investment Counsel, Toronto

The pick: BMO Monthly Income ETF (ZMI-TSX)

Management expense ratio (MER): 0.61 per cent

This global balanced fund, which owns a basket of higher-yielding BMO ETFs, offers a one-stop solution for investors and can help rein in emotions, says Mr. Zeiler. “When investors get nervous, they tend to overconcentrate on everything that is losing money without looking at the ones that are actually working for them.” This fund, which has a monthly payout, holds 16 ETFs invested in securities ranging from dividend stocks to real estate investment trust and bonds. Some of the ETFs also use options strategies that help limit the downside. “It’s not going to blow the lights out,” he says, but this fund is a good way to be in the market. Forty per cent is in fixed-income securities, which are mostly in short-term corporate bonds or floating notes that help to reduce risk from rising interest rates, he adds. The ETF’s fee, he says, is reasonable for an actively managed portfolio.

The pick: Dynamic iShares Active Preferred Shares ETF (DXP-TSX)

MER: 0.65 per cent

This preferred-share ETF can provide a reasonable income stream and is actively managed to reduce risk in a potentially rising-interest-rate environment, says Mr. Zeiler. The fund, which provides a monthly distribution, currently holds a diversified portfolio of preferred shares, mostly of the rate-reset variety but also floating-rate and straight. The ETF holds securities from TransCanada Corp., Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and BCE Inc. “You are picking up a higher yield – just under 4 per cent – and it is tax-efficient [in an investment account] because it is all dividends,” he says. This ETF, which is overseen by 1832 Asset Management LP, has the same mandate as the Dynamic Preferred Yield Class mutual fund. The ETF’s fee is reasonable given that its manager has a history of outperforming the Canadian preferred-share index, he says.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

John Hood, president of J.C. Hood Investment Counsel Inc., Pickering, Ont.

The pick: Vanguard Balanced ETF Portfolio (VBAL-TSX)

MER: Not available; management fee is 0.22 per cent

This asset allocation fund, which invests in seven Vanguard ETFs, is appealing because it offers one-stop shopping at a cheap price, says Mr. Hood. Vanguard Balanced ETF Portfolio has a pension-style mix of 60 per cent in equities, including emerging markets, and 40 per cent in bonds. The ETF’s MER will likely be around 0.23 per cent and includes rebalancing to the original asset mix, he adds. “This is a real competitor to robo-advisers who can charge a roughly 0.60-per-cent fee.” VBAL is one of three Vanguard asset-allocation ETFs launched recently and have quarterly payouts. Older investors may prefer the Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio (VCNS), with a 40-60 equities/bond mix, while millennials should opt for the Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (VGRO) with an 80-20 allocation, he says. Due to their equity exposure, there will be some gyrations in the portfolios.

The pick: BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB-TSX)

MER: 0.72 per cent

This Canadian bank ETF, which uses a covered-call options strategy for part of its portfolio, can provide a higher income stream than its more traditional financial peers, says Mr. Hood. For instance, the ETF, which provides a monthly payout, has an annualized distribution yield of 5.1 per cent compared with 3.4 per cent for BMO Equal Weight Banks ETF (ZEB). Domestic banks are attractive because they are “very well-managed … and have good exposure to the U.S. market,” he says. BMO Global Asset Management generates extra income for this ETF from call-option premiums in addition to dividend income. “You are giving up some of the upside growth potential in exchange for a higher yield,” he says. There is also capital-appreciation potential from the stocks, but also risk if they turn south, he said. The ETF’s fee is justified due to active management of the covered calls, he says.

Story continues below advertisement

John DeGoey, portfolio manager with Industrial Alliance Securities Inc., Toronto

The pick: Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield ETF (VDY-TSX)

MER: 0.22 per cent

This high-yielding Canadian dividend-stock ETF is suited to investors who seek regular income but don’t need to withdraw their money soon, says Mr. DeGoey. “What they should do is focus on the dividend yield, and not the actual value of the security from day to day.” This ETF, which has a monthly payout, is nearly 70 per cent invested in financial stocks. Top holdings include Canada’s six largest banks. “It should be clear that this is still a stock investment, and stocks are volatile,” he says. A dividend focus can moderate, but not eliminate, risk, he adds. With a fee of 0.22 per cent and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.2 times earnings, “it’s cheap in terms of owning the product and the underlying securities,” he says. While dividend stocks can suffer as interest rates rise, a hefty financial weighting can be beneficial, he says. “Banks make more money when rates go up.”

The pick: Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Bond ETF (VSB-TSX)

MER: 0.11 per cent

This Canadian bond ETF offers similar returns to that of a guaranteed investment certificate (GIC), but the difference is that the fund can be easily sold, says Mr. DeGoey. “With GICs, you hold them to maturity [to get the return].” This ETF, which owns mostly government as well as corporate bonds, will appeal to more conservative investors, he says. The fund, which has a monthly distribution, is also attractive because it charges a very low fee, he adds. “You get what you don’t pay for.” Because this ETF is invested in short-term bonds with a one-to-five-year maturity, that should help mitigate the impact from rising interest rates, he notes. “The further you are on the yield curve, the more likely you are to be hit by the inverse relationship between the return on your bonds and rising rates. As rates go up, bonds go down, and vice versa.”