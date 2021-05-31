Sixty Five: What retirement means today

Sixty

The concept of retirement is changing before our eyes. It’s no longer an end, it’s a beginning. That’s the philosophy of the Sixty Five section.

It’s about inspiring Canadians to dream big and aim high. To live their best life, confidently and securely.

Do you need health and dental insurance in retirement?

The cost of extended health and dental insurance can shock retirees who have cruised through working life with an employer benefit plan. Even for those who didn’t have work plans, mounting drug and dental bills are a heads up to reconsider the insurance question.

The challenges of retiring with a dependent child

Elizabeth Sakac and her husband Zlatko are having a retirement that’s quite different from their friends. Their son Paul, now 44, lives with them in a midtown Toronto house that they share with Zlatko’s sister.

Why so many seniors can’t sleep – and how to get help

Getting a good night’s sleep can be a challenge for many seniors like Bev Szandtner. “I sleep erratically,” says Ms. Szandtner, 78. “Some nights are really good, and other nights are not so good; I will wake up at 2 or 3 or 4 a.m. and I won’t be able to get back to sleep.”

If being a landlord is part of your retirement plan, read this first

The income from rental properties is called passive. To retirees Peter and Thérèse Campbell, it’s anything but.

Retirement on wheels: Why these seniors are choosing the RV life

This spring Patti Douglas loaded the necessities, a digital archive of family photos, an inherited antique bowl and her 14-year-old cat into her new travel trailer and hit the road.

Baby boomers are proving you’re never too old to start a business

Bill VanGorder likes to say that it only took him 43 years to find his calling. After a long career in the not-for-profit world, Mr. VanGorder founded Nordic Walking Nova Scotia in 2009, at the age of 67, and immediately realized what he’d been missing all for all those years.