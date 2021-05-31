Sixty
Five
Brought to you by
Sixty Five: What retirement means today
Examining the opportunities and challenges of life in retirement
The concept of retirement is changing before our eyes. It’s no longer an end, it’s a beginning. That’s the philosophy of the Sixty Five section.
It’s about inspiring Canadians to dream big and aim high. To live their best life, confidently and securely.
Do you need health and dental insurance in retirement?
The cost of extended health and dental insurance can shock retirees who have cruised through working life with an employer benefit plan. Even for those who didn’t have work plans, mounting drug and dental bills are a heads up to reconsider the insurance question.
The challenges of retiring with a dependent child
Elizabeth Sakac and her husband Zlatko are having a retirement that’s quite different from their friends. Their son Paul, now 44, lives with them in a midtown Toronto house that they share with Zlatko’s sister.
Why so many seniors can’t sleep – and how to get help
Getting a good night’s sleep can be a challenge for many seniors like Bev Szandtner. “I sleep erratically,” says Ms. Szandtner, 78. “Some nights are really good, and other nights are not so good; I will wake up at 2 or 3 or 4 a.m. and I won’t be able to get back to sleep.”
If being a landlord is part of your retirement plan, read this first
The income from rental properties is called passive. To retirees Peter and Thérèse Campbell, it’s anything but.
Retirement on wheels: Why these seniors are choosing the RV life
This spring Patti Douglas loaded the necessities, a digital archive of family photos, an inherited antique bowl and her 14-year-old cat into her new travel trailer and hit the road.
Baby boomers are proving you’re never too old to start a business
Bill VanGorder likes to say that it only took him 43 years to find his calling. After a long career in the not-for-profit world, Mr. VanGorder founded Nordic Walking Nova Scotia in 2009, at the age of 67, and immediately realized what he’d been missing all for all those years.
Your Globe
Build your personal news feed
- Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
- Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.