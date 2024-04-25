S&P 500 first-quarter earnings outlook improves this week, LSEG data show

The U.S. first-quarter earnings growth estimate has gained in recent days after mostly stronger-than-expected results, but disappointing forecasts from key names such as Meta Platforms META-Q have offset some of the optimism.

Year-over-year S&P 500 earnings growth for the first quarter of 2024 is now seen at 4.3%, according to LSEG data on Thursday. That is up from 3.3% the day before.

The latest estimate is based on results from 190 of the S&P 500 companies and forecasts for the rest, with about 78% of reports beating analysts’ earnings expectations.

LSEG noted that the forecast has been impacted heavily by an adjustment for Bristol Myers Squibb because of a $12 billion one-time charge related to its acquisition of Karuna Therapeutics.

Without that one-time item, S&P 500 earnings are expected to have risen 7.4% year-over-year, based on LSEG estimates.

Stocks were down on Thursday, however, despite the improved outlook for quarterly earnings. Among the biggest drags, Meta Platforms shares plunged after the Facebook-parent late Wednesday forecast higher expenses and lighter-than-expected revenue.

Honeywell International early on Thursday reported results that beat Wall Street estimates, while General Motors also this week reported better-than-expected quarterly results.