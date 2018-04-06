Stock performance reports for Q1 2018 available for Globe Unlimited subscribers

The Globe and Mail now publishes quarterly reports on the performance of the various securities trading on North American stock exchanges.

These reports are available now as PDFs to Globe Unlimited subscribers, but can also be purchased in spreadsheet format for $49.95 plus taxes per report. Each includes all the securities that are listed on the exchange as of the day the report is created. Spreadsheets for March 31 are available for purchase here.

The following reports are available:

Toronto Stock Exchange

TSX Venture Exchange

Nasdaq Stock Exchange

New York Stock Exchange (including NYSE AMEX securities)

Indexes

Each report contains the following:

Company name

Symbol

Last price

52-week high

52-week low

1-year percentage change

1-year volume (000)

Price earnings ratio

Dividend yield %

Subscribers can click here to view the tables by category.

Spreadsheets as of March 31, 2017 can be purchased by clicking here.