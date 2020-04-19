Stock picks for uncertain times, Brookfield Infrastructure’s unit split and an upside for unloved shares: What you need to know in investing this week

Looking for investing ideas? Here’s your weekly digest of the Globe’s latest insights and analysis from the pros, stock tips, portfolio strategies plus what investors need to know for the week ahead.
• Gordon Pape: More predictions on what life will look like after the pandemic (and the stocks that will benefit)
• Amid a long bear market for preferred shares come glimpses of why you might want them in your portfolio
Why markets won’t retest March lows (and two TSX stocks to buy for these unsettling times)
Could we retest the March lows? This is the key question on investors’ minds and a concern that’s been keeping many conservative buyers on the sidelines, Jennifer Dowty writes. In determining whether the market has likely put in a bottom, one good reference point is the CBOE Volatility Index, or VIX. It reflects future movements anticipated in the stock market.
Generally, the VIX and the stock market move in opposite directions. When the VIX falls, stock markets rise. We have seen this play out in recent weeks. As of April 15, the S&P/TSX Composite Index has rallied 24 per cent from its March 23 low. At the same time, the VIX has steadily declined after peaking above 80 in mid-March. This past Tuesday, the VIX dipped below 40 for the first time in more than a month.
Given the recent rally, it’s going to be important to be selective in which stocks to invest in during this period of economic uncertainty, with a health crisis that is far from over. Two Canadian stocks that feature attributes needed in today’s environment are Kinaxis and Jamieson Wellness, she writes. Here’s why.
Read more: 2020 is not 2009, and Canadians should invest accordingly
Gordon Pape: More predictions on what life will look like after the pandemic (and the stocks that will benefit)
Life on the other side of the coronavirus pandemic may be very different from the one we remember from just a few weeks ago, Gordon Pape writes. Last week, I looked at some of the changes I expect to see including more people working from home and greater use of e-commerce. Here are more of the differences I envisage for the post COVID-19 world.
One is the reluctance to travel. It’s going to be a long time before people will be comfortable boarding a cruise ship. Airlines may recover sooner, but I expect schedules will be cut back and many planes grounded for some time. Business travel will drop as videoconferencing replaces face-to-face meetings, and tourism will probably suffer as families apply any extra money to paying off debts incurred during the crisis. The bottom line is that I would not buy any airline or cruise company stocks at this point, no matter how cheap they appear.
More from Gordon Pape: My Growth Portfolio has held steady through the extreme market turbulence
Digging deeper into the Brookfield Infrastructure unit split
John Heinzl’s look at the Brookfield Infrastructure unit split prompted more questions from readers, including this: Can you explain the tax consequences? He responds first with a quick recap: Effective March 31, BIP.UN unitholders received one share of BIPC for every nine units of BIP.UN held. BIP.UN investors – who will continue to own the same number of BIP.UN units as before, in addition to the new BIPC shares – will also receive a small amount of cash in lieu of any fractional BIPC shares to which they are entitled.
The unit split, or special distribution, is not taxable. However, for BIP.UN investors who hold their units in a non-registered account, the adjusted cost base (ACB) of their BIP.UN units should be reduced by an amount equivalent to the fair market value of the new BIPC shares and any cash received. The ACB must be reduced in order to properly calculate the capital gain for tax purposes when the units are sold. You can read his answers to more questions here.
More from John Heinzl: Gilead Sciences, Johnson & Johnson and more investing stars and dogs for the week
Amid a long bear market for preferred shares come glimpses of why you might want them in your portfolio
The slow accumulation of companies cutting their dividends is taking some of the stink off an investment category that has been frustrating investors for years, Rob Carrick writes. Preferred shares have been in a bear market of roughly 10 years in length and were utterly savaged in the March stock market crash. They’ve rebounded a fair bit since then, but that’s only part of the reason why investors should reassess them right now. In uncertain times, preferred share dividends offer more security than dividends paid on the common shares that fill most investor portfolios either directly or through exchange-traded fund and mutual funds. Read more about the pros and cons of preferred shares here.
Related: TSX stocks that have cut dividends since the start of the coronavirus crisis
More from Rob Carrick: A banker’s view on personal finance in the pandemic: Credit-card spending plunges, fraud surges
Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up here.
The stock market recovery has a downside: It is stoking fears of another selloff
The stock market’s impressive recovery over the past four weeks in the face of surging unemployment and vanishing economic activity is making a number of influential observers concerned about what comes next, David Berman writes. Is there a bigger sell-off in the works? The S&P 500 fell 35 per cent from its record high on Feb. 19 to its intraday low on March 23, a five-week, panic-driven plunge that marked the fastest bear market in history. Since then, though, the blue chip index has recovered nearly half the points it lost.
Investors may be looking beyond the fact that 22 million Americans have filed for jobless benefits over the past three weeks – a record – on the basis that the job losses are the temporary result of the lockdown. But will those jobs come back quickly, restoring consumer spending and corporate profits? Another point for investors to keep in mind is that corporate profits suggest stock prices are hardly a steal at current levels.
What investors need to know for the week ahead
In the week ahead, several major companies will be releasing their latest financial results, including Alphabet, Netflix, Coca-Cola Canadian Pacific Railway, Philip Morris, United Airlines, IBM, AT&T, Boeing, PayPal, Rogers Communications, T-Mobile, Tesla, Visa, Canfor, Intel, Southwest Airlines, American Airlines, American Express and Imperial Oil.
Economic data on tap include Canada’s inflation figures for March on Wednesday. Also: Canadian retail sales for February and U.S. existing home sales for March (Tuesday); U.S. new home sales for March (Thursday); and U.S. durable goods orders for March (Friday).
Looking for more money ideas and opinions?
TSX stocks that have cut dividends since the start of the coronavirus crisis
Some households are saving money while isolating at home. What should they do with it?
Fourteen Canadian value stocks well positioned for a market upturn
Six financial lessons of COVID-19: Lifestyle creep, emergency funds and risk tolerance
Short sales on the TSX: What bearish investors are betting against
CEO invests nearly $5-million in this REIT yielding 11%
The week’s most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX
Five questions to answer if you’re thinking about keeping your retirement savings in GICs
Buffett’s Berkshire will shut some businesses, stay cautious in coronavirus ‘typhoon,’ says Munger