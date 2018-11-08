The 2018 Lipper Fund Award mutual fund and ETF winners

Here is the list of funds that have won this year’s Lipper Fund Awards. They are the top performing Canadian mutual funds and ETFs in their respective asset categories over the past 3, 5 and 10 year periods.

Top Canadian funds and ETFs for 2018 as chosen by Lipper Fund Name Fund Class Name Fund Management Company Number of Funds in the Category Winners for 3-year performance Purpose Enhanced US Equity Series A NCH Alternative Strategies Purpose Investments Inc. 11 Invesco Indo-Pacific Series A Asia Pacific Equity Invesco Canada Ltd. 13 Ridgewood Tactical Yield Series A Canadian Corporate Fixed Income Ridgewood Capital Asset Management Inc. 16 Leith Wheeler Canadian Dividend Series B Canadian Dividend & Income Equity Leith Wheeler Investment Couns. Ltd. 73 MM Fund Class D Canadian Equity Spartan Fund Management Inc. 97 Portland Canadian Balanced Series A Canadian Equity Balanced Portland Investment Counsel Inc. 59 Ridgewood Canadian Bond Series A Canadian Fixed Income Ridgewood Capital Asset Management Inc. 81 Leith Wheeler Income Advantage Series B Canadian Fixed Income Balanced Leith Wheeler Investment Couns. Ltd. 80 Beutel Goodman North American Focused Eq Srs D Canadian Focused Equity Beutel, Goodman & Company Ltd. 103 LDIC North American Small Business Corp Cl Srs A Canadian Focused Sm/Mid Cap Eq LDIC Inc. 19 PH&N Balanced Pension Trust Series F Canadian Neutral Balanced RBC Global Asset Management Inc. 86 IA Clarington Core Plus Bond Fund Series A Canadian Short Term Fixed Income IA Clarington Investments Inc. 41 RBC Canadian Mid Cap Equity Class Sr A Canadian Small/Mid Cap Equity RBC Global Asset Management Inc. 48 HSBC BRIC Equity Fund Investor Series Emerging Markets Equity HSBC Global Asset Management (Canada) Ltd. 32 BMO Global Energy Class Series A Energy Equity BMO Investments Inc. 16 Dynamic European Equity Fund - Series A European Equity 1832 Asset Management LP 24 IG Mackenzie Floating Rate Income Series C Floating Rate Loan IG Investment Management Ltd. 10 Lysander Canso Corporate Value Bond Series A Global Corporate Fixed Income Lysander Funds Ltd. 11 CIBC Global Technology Class A Global Equity Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce 209 EdgePoint Global Growth & Income Portfolio Srs A Global Equity Balanced EdgePoint Wealth Management Inc. 134 PIMCO Monthly Income (CAN) Series A Global Fixed Income PIMCO Canada Corp. 47 Manulife Yield Opportunities Advisor Series Global Fixed Income Balanced Manulife Asset Management Ltd. 46 Dynamic Global Infrastructure Fund - Series A Global Infrastructure Equity 1832 Asset Management LP 13 Manulife Global Balanced Advisor Series Global Neutral Balanced Manulife Asset Management Ltd. 146 Renaissance Global Small-Cap Class A Global Small/Mid Cap Equity CIBC Asset Management Inc. 30 Pender Corporate Bond A High Yield Fixed Income PenderFund Capital Management 65 Desjardins Overseas Equity Growth A International Equity Desjardins Investments Inc. 74 DMP Resource Class - Series A Natural Resources Equity 1832 Asset Management LP 29 TD North American Dividend Investor Series North American Equity TD Asset Management Inc. 10 Dynamic Precious Metals Fund - Series A Precious Metals Equity 1832 Asset Management LP 12 Fidelity Technology Innovators Series B Sector Equity Fidelity Investments Canada ULC 19 BMO Tactical Dividend ETF Series A Tactical Balanced BMO Investments Inc. 40 CIBC Nasdaq Index Class A US Equity Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce 171 RBC O'Shaughnessy U.S. Growth Sr A US Small/Mid Cap Equity RBC Global Asset Management Inc 27 Winners for 5-year performance Fidelity AsiaStar Series B Asia Pacific Equity Fidelity Investments Canada ULC 13 Ridgewood Tactical Yield Series A Canadian Corporate Fixed Income Ridgewood Capital Asset Management Inc. 13 Cambridge Canadian Dividend D units Canadian Dividend & Income Equity CI Investments Inc. 69 Mawer Canadian Equity Series A Canadian Equity Mawer Investment Management Ltd. 82 Mackenzie Canadian Growth Balanced Series A Canadian Equity Balanced Mackenzie Financial Corp. 54 Ridgewood Canadian Bond Series A Canadian Fixed Income Ridgewood Capital Asset Management Inc. 74 CIBC Balanced Index Class A Canadian Fixed Income Balanced Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce 72 Mackenzie Canadian Growth Series A Canadian Focused Equity Mackenzie Financial Corp. 93 Fidelity Special Situations Series B Canadian Focused Sm/Mid Cap Eq Fidelity Investments Canada ULC 17 PH&N Balanced Pension Trust Series F Canadian Neutral Balanced RBC Global Asset Management Inc. 78 PH&N Short Term Bond & Mortgage Sr D Canadian Short Term Fixed Income RBC Global Asset Management Inc. 36 NBI Quebec Growth Investor Series Canadian Small/Mid Cap Equity National Bank Investments Inc. 46 HSBC BRIC Equity Fund Investor Series Emerging Markets Equity HSBC Global Asset Management (Canada) Ltd. 27 BMO Global Energy Class Series A Energy Equity BMO Investments Inc. 15 Investors European Mid-Cap Equity Class Series A European Equity IG Investment Management Ltd 22 CIBC Global Technology Class A Global Equity Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce 175 EdgePoint Global Growth & Income Portfolio Srs A Global Equity Balanced EdgePoint Wealth Management Inc. 109 Renaissance Global Bond Class A Global Fixed Income CIBC Asset Management Inc. 33 Fidelity Global Income Portfolio Series B Global Fixed Income Balanced Fidelity Investments Canada ULC 37 Dynamic Global Infrastructure Fund - Series A Global Infrastructure Equity 1832 Asset Management LP 10 TD U.S. Monthly Income (US$) Investor Series Global Neutral Balanced TD Asset Management Inc. 119 Mawer Global Small Cap Series A Global Small/Mid Cap Equity Mawer Investment Management Ltd. 25 Manulife Global Unconstrained Bond Advisor Series High Yield Fixed Income Manulife Asset Management Ltd. 48 Investors International Small Cap Class Series A International Equity IG Investment Management Ltd. 66 Scotia Resource Series A Natural Resources Equity 1832 Asset Management LP 27 Dynamic Precious Metals Fund - Series A Precious Metals Equity 1832 Asset Management LP 12 TD Science & Technology Investor Series Sector Equity TD Asset Management Inc. 16 Canoe Asset Allocation Portfolio Class Series A Tactical Balanced Canoe Financial LP 31 CIBC Nasdaq Index Class A US Equity Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce 137 TD U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Class Investor Series US Small/Mid Cap Equity TD Asset Management Inc. 22 Winners for 10-year performance Invesco Indo-Pacific Series A Asia Pacific Equity Invesco Canada Ltd. 13 RBC Canadian Equity Income Sr A Canadian Dividend & Income Equity RBC Global Asset Management Inc. 46 Mawer Canadian Equity Series A Canadian Equity Mawer Investment Management Ltd. 55 Beutel Goodman Balanced Series D Canadian Equity Balanced Beutel, Goodman & Company Ltd. 40 PH&N Bond Sr D Canadian Fixed Income RBC Global Asset Management Inc. 57 Compass Conservative Balanced Portfolio Srs A Canadian Fixed Income Balanced ATB Investment Management Inc. 47 Brandes Canadian Equity Series A Canadian Focused Equity Brandes Investment Partners & Co. 72 Sentry Small/Mid Cap Income Series A Canadian Focused Sm/Mid Cap Eq CI Investments Inc. 14 Desjardins Quebec Balanced A Canadian Neutral Balanced Desjardins Investments Inc. 54 PH&N Short Term Bond & Mortgage Sr D Canadian Short Term Fixed Income RBC Global Asset Management Inc. 22 Mawer New Canada Series A Canadian Small/Mid Cap Equity Mawer Investment Management Ltd. 37 CIBC Emerging Markets Index Class A Emerging Markets Equity Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce 20 Investors European Mid-Cap Equity Class Series A European Equity IG Investment Management Ltd. 22 TD Global Entertainment & Communications Inv Srs Global Equity TD Asset Management Inc. 128 Fidelity Global Growth Portfolio Series B Global Equity Balanced Fidelity Investments Canada ULC 75 Manulife Strategic Income Advisor Series Global Fixed Income Manulife Asset Management Ltd. 20 Fidelity Global Income Portfolio Series B Global Fixed Income Balanced Fidelity Investments Canada ULC 18 Mawer Balanced Series A Global Neutral Balanced Mawer Investment Management Ltd. 67 Mawer Global Small Cap Series A Global Small/Mid Cap Equity Mawer Investment Management Ltd. 20 Fidelity American High Yield Series B High Yield Fixed Income Fidelity Investments Canada ULC 24 Investors International Small Cap Class Series A International Equity IG Investment Management Ltd. 49 Scotia Resource Series A Natural Resources Equity 1832 Asset Management LP 23 Sentry Precious Metals Series A Precious Metals Equity CI Investments Inc. 11 TD Science & Technology Investor Series Sector Equity TD Asset Management Inc. 15 Cambridge Global High Income Class A Tactical Balanced CI Investments Inc. 10 CIBC Nasdaq Index Class A US Equity Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce 97 TD U.S. Small-Cap Equity Investor Series US Small/Mid Cap Equity TD Asset Management Inc. 15 Winners for 3-year performance, ETFs iShares Canadian Value Index ETF Canadian Dividend & Income Equity Blackrock Asset Management Canada Ltd. 11 Invesco FTSE RAFI Canadian Index ETF Canadian Equity Invesco Canada Ltd. 23 Horizons Active Cdn Bond ETF Canadian Fixed Income Horizons ETFs Management Canada Inc. 12 Horizons Active Floating Rate Bond ETF Canadian Short Term Fixed Income Horizons ETFs Management Canada Inc. 21 iShares Emerging Markets Fundamental Index ETF Emerging Markets Equity Blackrock Asset Management Canada Ltd. 10 BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Financial Services Equity BMO Asset Management Inc. 12 BMO MSCI All Country World High Quality Index ETF Global Equity BMO Asset Management Inc. 11 First Asset Morningstar IntlVal Idx ETF Unhgd International Equity First Asset Investment Management Inc. 17 First Trust AlphaDEX US Technology Sector Idx ETF Sector Equity FT Portfolios Canada Co. 21 Invesco QQQ Index ETF US Equity Invesco Canada Ltd. 46 Winners for 5-year performance, ETFs First Asset Morningstar Ntn'l Bk Quebec Idx ETF Canadian Equity First Asset Investment Management Inc. 19 Horizons Active Cdn Bond ETF Canadian Fixed Income Horizons ETFs Management Canada Inc. 10 RBC Target 2020 Corporate Bd Index ETF Canadian Short Term Fixed Income RBC Global Asset Management Inc. 17 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Information Tech Idx ETF Sector Equity Blackrock Asset Management Canada Ltd. 12 BMO NASDAQ 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF US Equity BMO Asset Management Inc. 26 Source: Lipper Fund Awards