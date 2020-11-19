The 2020 Lipper Fund Award top mutual fund and ETF group winners

Here is the list of fund company winners for this year’s 2020 Lipper Fund Awards. For full coverage of Canada’s top performing mutual funds and ETFs, click here.

Read more about the winners of this year’s Lipper Awards

Three small-cap stock picks from Mawer’s $2.5-billion fund manager Jeff Mo

Top REIT picks of award-winning fund managers as industrial real estate becomes a COVID-era investment darling

These bond funds produced surprisingly strong returns even amid the low interest rate environment

Three top dividend stock picks from the portfolio of an award-winning fund manager