Here is the list of funds that have won this year’s Lipper Fund Awards. They are the top performing Canadian mutual funds and ETFs in their respective asset categories over the past 3, 5 and 10 year periods. For group winners, click here.

category WINNERS FOR 3-YEAR PERFORMANCE Fidelity ClearPath 2025 Portfolio Series F 2025 Target Date Portfolio Fidelity Investments Canada ULC 11 Fidelity ClearPath 2030 Portfolio Series F 2030 Target Date Portfolio Fidelity Investments Canada ULC 10 Fidelity ClearPath 2060 Portfolio Series F 2035+ Target Date Portfolio Fidelity Investments Canada ULC 15 Franklin Bissett Corporate Bond Fund Series F Canadian Corporate Fixed Income Franklin Templeton Investments Corp 11 CI Canadian Dividend Fund Series P Canadian Dividend & Income Equity CI Investments Inc 60 Fidelity Canadian Opportunities Fund Series F Canadian Equity Fidelity Investments Canada ULC 84 Portland Canadian Balanced Series F Canadian Equity Balanced Portland Investment Counsel Inc 45 Ridgewood Canadian Bond Series F Canadian Fixed Income Ridgewood Capital Asset Management Inc 81 Compass Conservative Balanced Portfolio Srs F1 Canadian Fixed Income Balanced ATB Investment Management Inc. 74 BMO Growth Opportunities Series F Canadian Focused Equity BMO Investments Inc 66 Fidelity Greater Canada Series F8 Canadian Focused Sm/Mid Cap Eq Fidelity Investments Canada ULC 15 Dynamic Power Balanced Fund Series FT Canadian Neutral Balanced 1832 Asset Management LP 58 Lysander Canso Bond Series F Canadian Short Term Fixed Income Lysander Funds Ltd. 38 Scotia Canadian Small Cap Fund Series F Canadian Small/Mid Cap Equity 1832 Asset Management LP 31 NEI Emerging Markets Series F Emerging Markets Equity Northwest & Ethical Investments LP 34 CI Global Energy Corporate Class P Energy Equity CI Investments Inc 10 RBC European Mid-Cap Equity Sr F European Equity RBC Global Asset Management Inc 22 Renaissance Floating Rate Income Hedged Cl F Floating Rate Loan CIBC Asset Management Inc 10 Lysander Canso Corporate Value Bond Series F Global Corporate Fixed Income Lysander Funds Ltd. 16 Dynamic Power Global Navigator Class - Series F Global Equity 1832 Asset Management LP 219 Dynamic U.S. Balanced Class - Series F Global Equity Balanced 1832 Asset Management LP 145 CI Global Investment Grade Private Pool Class Sr P Global Fixed Income CI Investments Inc 53 RBC Select Conservative Portfolio Sr FT5 Global Fixed Income Balanced RBC Global Asset Management Inc 70 CI Global Infrastructure Fund Series P Global Infrastructure Equity CI Investments Inc 12 Manulife US Monthly High Income Series F Global Neutral Balanced Manulife Investment Management Ltd 161 Desjardins SocieTerra Cleantech F Global Small/Mid Cap Equity Federation of Caisses Desjardins Du Quebec 26 AGF Global Convertible Bond Series F High Yield Fixed Income AGF Investments Inc. 55 Desjardins Overseas Equity Growth Fund Class F International Equity Federation of Caisses Desjardins Du Quebec 66 IG Mackenzie Global Natural Resources Class U Natural Resources Equity IG Investment Management Ltd 22 Fidelity North American Equity Class Series F8 North American Equity Fidelity Investments Canada ULC 20 Dynamic Precious Metals Fund Series F Precious Metals Equity 1832 Asset Management LP 12 NBI Preferred Equity Income Fund Series F Preferred Share Fixed Income National Bank Investments Inc. 10 CIBC Canadian Real Estate A Real Estate Equity Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce 13 CI Global Alpha Innovators Corporate Class P Sector Equity CI Investments Inc 19 Fidelity Tactical High Income Curr Neut Sr F5 Tactical Balanced Fidelity Investments Canada ULC 50 TD NASDAQ Index Series e US Equity TD Asset Management Inc 148 RBC U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity Currency Neutral F US Small/Mid Cap Equity RBC Global Asset Management Inc 24 WINNERS FOR 5-YEAR PERFORMANCE Franklin Bissett Corporate Bond Fund Series F Canadian Corporate Fixed Income Franklin Templeton Investments Corp 11 Stone Dividend Growth Class Series F Canadian Dividend & Income Equity STONE ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED 59 Fidelity Canadian Opportunities Fund Series F Canadian Equity Fidelity Investments Canada ULC 77 Portland Canadian Balanced Series F Canadian Equity Balanced Portland Investment Counsel Inc 45 imaxx Canadian Bond Fund - Class F Canadian Fixed Income Fiera Capital Corp 77 Compass Conservative Balanced Portfolio Srs F1 Canadian Fixed Income Balanced ATB Investment Management Inc. 69 BMO Growth Opportunities Series F Canadian Focused Equity BMO Investments Inc 63 Fidelity Greater Canada Fund Series F Canadian Focused Sm/Mid Cap Eq Fidelity Investments Canada ULC 14 Dynamic Power Balanced Fund Series FT Canadian Neutral Balanced 1832 Asset Management LP 57 IA Clarington Core Plus Bond Fund Series F Canadian Short Term Fixed Income IA Clarington Investments Inc 36 Scotia Canadian Small Cap Fund Series F Canadian Small/Mid Cap Equity 1832 Asset Management LP 31 Fidelity Emerging Markets Fund Series F Emerging Markets Equity Fidelity Investments Canada ULC 28 CI Global Energy Corporate Class F Energy Equity CI Investments Inc 10 Invesco Europlus Fd Sr PTF European Equity Invesco Canada Ltd 21 Mackenzie Floating Rate Income Series F5 Floating Rate Loan Mackenzie Financial Corporation 10 Lysander Canso US Credit Series F Global Corporate Fixed Income Lysander Funds Ltd. 14 Tempered Global Value Fund A Global Equity TEMPERED INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD. 194 Dynamic U.S. Balanced Class - Series F Global Equity Balanced 1832 Asset Management LP 132 CI Global Investment Grade Private Pool Class Sr P Global Fixed Income CI Investments Inc 42 RBC Select Conservative Portfolio Sr FT5 Global Fixed Income Balanced RBC Global Asset Management Inc 58 CI Global Infrastructure Fund Series P Global Infrastructure Equity CI Investments Inc 12 Dynamic Power Global Balanced Class - Series F Global Neutral Balanced 1832 Asset Management LP 148 Renaissance Global Small-Cap Class F Global Small/Mid Cap Equity CIBC Asset Management Inc 26 AGF Global Convertible Bond Series F High Yield Fixed Income AGF Investments Inc. 51 Desjardins Overseas Equity Growth Fund Class F International Equity Federation of Caisses Desjardins Du Quebec 59 IG Mackenzie Global Natural Resources Class U Natural Resources Equity IG Investment Management Ltd 22 Purpose Best Ideas Series F USD North American Equity Purpose Investments Inc 18 Dynamic Precious Metals Fund Series F Precious Metals Equity 1832 Asset Management LP 12 Middlefield Global Real Estate Class Series F Real Estate Equity Middlefield Ltd. 13 CI Global Alpha Innovators Corporate Class F Sector Equity CI Investments Inc 17 Fidelity Tactical High Income Series F8 Tactical Balanced Fidelity Investments Canada ULC 48 Scotia Nasdaq Index Fund Series F US Equity 1832 Asset Management LP 136 RBC U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity Currency Neutral F US Small/Mid Cap Equity RBC Global Asset Management Inc 22 WINNERS FOR 10-YEAR PERFORMANCE CI Canadian Dividend Fund Series F Canadian Dividend & Income Equity CI Investments Inc 47 Fidelity Canadian Opportunities Fund Series F Canadian Equity Fidelity Investments Canada ULC 61 Mackenzie Canadian Growth Balanced Series F Canadian Equity Balanced Mackenzie Financial Corporation 39 imaxx Canadian Bond Fund - Class F Canadian Fixed Income Fiera Capital Corp 62 Compass Conservative Balanced Portfolio Srs A Canadian Fixed Income Balanced ATB Investment Management Inc. 55 Mackenzie Canadian Growth Series F Canadian Focused Equity Mackenzie Financial Corporation 55 Pender Small Cap Opportunities F Canadian Focused Sm/Mid Cap Eq Penderfund Capital Management Ltd. 13 Manulife Canadian Balanced Series F Canadian Neutral Balanced Manulife Investment Management Ltd 48 Frk Bis Short Duration Bond Fund-F Canadian Short Term Fixed Income Franklin Templeton Investments Corp 27 BMO Enterprise F Canadian Small/Mid Cap Equity BMO Investments Inc 31 RBC Emerging Markets Equity Sr F Emerging Markets Equity RBC Global Asset Management Inc 21 Invesco Europlus Fund Series F European Equity Invesco Canada Ltd 20 TD Global Entertainment & Communications Srs F Global Equity TD Asset Management Inc 147 Fidelity Global Growth Portfolio Series F Global Equity Balanced Fidelity Investments Canada ULC 90 PIMCO Monthly Income (CAN) Series F Global Fixed Income PIMCO Canada Corp 23 Fidelity Global Income Portfolio Series F8 Global Fixed Income Balanced Fidelity Investments Canada ULC 29 Mawer Balanced Fund Series A Global Neutral Balanced Mawer Investment Management Ltd 93 Renaissance Global Small-Cap Class F Global Small/Mid Cap Equity CIBC Asset Management Inc 18 SEI US High Yield Bond Class F High Yield Fixed Income SEI Investments Canada Company 26 Desjardins Overseas Equity Growth Fund Class A International Equity Federation of Caisses Desjardins Du Quebec 49 Mackenzie Global Resource Fund II F U$ Natural Resources Equity Mackenzie Financial Corporation 18 Mackenzie Precious Metals Fund F U$ Precious Metals Equity Mackenzie Financial Corporation 11 Fidelity Global Real Estate Series F Real Estate Equity Fidelity Investments Canada ULC 11 TD Science & Technology Series F Sector Equity TD Asset Management Inc 15 Scotia Diversified Balanced Fund - Series F Tactical Balanced 1832 Asset Management LP 14 CIBC Nasdaq Index Class A US Equity Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce 91 TD U.S. Small-Cap Equity Series F US Small/Mid Cap Equity TD Asset Management Inc 18 WINNERS FOR 3-YEAR PERFORMANCE, ETFs BMO Mid Corporate Bond Index ETF Canadian Corporate Fixed Income BMO Asset Management Inc. 13 iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF Canadian Dividend & Income Equity Blackrock Asset Management Canada Ltd 18 iShares Canadian Growth Index ETF Canadian Equity Blackrock Asset Management Canada Ltd 32 Mackenzie Core Plus Canadian Fixed Income ETF Canadian Fixed Income Mackenzie Financial Corporation 21 RBC Target 2023 Corporate Bond Index ETF Canadian Short Term Fixed Income RBC Global Asset Management Inc 33 BMO MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF Emerging Markets Equity BMO Asset Management Inc. 11 BMO MSCI Europe High Quality Hedged to CAD Inx ETF European Equity BMO Asset Management Inc. 10 RBC Canadian Bank Yield Index ETF Unit Financial Services Equity RBC Global Asset Management Inc 16 Evolve Innovation Index Fund Global Equity Evolve Funds Group Inc. 26 Mackenzie US TIPS Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) Global Fixed Income Mackenzie Financial Corporation 18 Dynamic Active Crossover Bond ETF High Yield Fixed Income Blackrock Asset Management Canada Ltd 13 CI Morningstar Int'l Momentum Idx ETF International Equity CI Investments Inc 23 CI Preferred Share ETF Preferred Share Fixed Income CI Investments Inc 14 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Information Tech Idx ETF Sector Equity Blackrock Asset Management Canada Ltd 31 iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) US Equity Blackrock Asset Management Canada Ltd 44 WINNERS FOR 5-YEAR PERFORMANCE, ETFs iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF Canadian Dividend & Income Equity Blackrock Asset Management Canada Ltd 12 Horizons S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Canadian Equity Horizons ETFs Management Canada Inc 24 Mackenzie Core Plus Canadian Fixed Income ETF Canadian Fixed Income Mackenzie Financial Corporation 14 iShares Core Canadian ShTm Corp Bd Idx ETF Canadian Short Term Fixed Income Blackrock Asset Management Canada Ltd 22 BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Financial Services Equity BMO Asset Management Inc. 10 BMO MSCI All Country World High Quality Index ETF Global Equity BMO Asset Management Inc. 14 CI Morningstar Int'l Momentum Idx ETF International Equity CI Investments Inc 16 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Information Tech Idx ETF Sector Equity Blackrock Asset Management Canada Ltd 19 Horizons NASDAQ-100 Index ETF US Equity Horizons ETFs Management Canada Inc 31 Source: Lipper Fund Awards