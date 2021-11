Here is the list of fund company winners for this year’s 2021 Lipper Fund Awards. For full coverage of Canada’s top performing mutual funds and ETFs, click here.

Top Fund and ETF Groups, 2021 Company Asset Type Award Universe Award Period Lysander Bond Canada 3 I.A. Michael Investment Counsel Equity Canada 3 ATB Investment Management Mixed Assets Canada 3 Phillips, Hager & North Overall Canada 3 RBC Bond Canada ETF 3 Horizons ETFs Equity Canada ETF 3 Source: Lipper Fund Awards